RTÉ announce shortlist for 2022 Manager of the Year award

RTÉ Sport have announced the nominees for the Manager of the Year awards.

There are 11 nominees, with the winner to be crowned on Saturday, 17th December, along with the RTÉ Sport Sportsperson of the Year, the RTÉ Sport Team of the Year and the RTÉ Sport Young Sportsperson of the Year.

Rowing, soccer, rugby, gaelic football, hurling, boxing, and horse racing are among the disciplines of the nominees shortlisted.

Republic of Ireland women's national team manager Vera Pauw is included in the list alongside Shamrock Rovers boss Stephen Bradley, after the Dutch woman led her side to a first-ever major tournament qualification, reaching the World Cup in Australia/New Zealand next summer after a 1-0 playoff win over Scotland in Glasgow. Bradley has overseen a period of great success for the Hoops and secured three-in-a-row domestic league titles with two games to spare.

In the GAA ranks, Jack O'Connor, Eamonn Murray, Brian Dowling and John Kiely have all been nominated. Kerry manager O'Connor delivered a first All-Ireland title for the Kingdom in eight years.

Former Meath ladies football manager Murray guided his charges to a retention of their All-Ireland title, as well as taking home the 2022 league title. Dowling's Kilkenny camogie side reclaimed the All-Ireland after beating Cork, while Kiely's team won the senior All-Ireland hurling championship once again, completing a three-peat in the process.

Ronan O'Gara and Andy Farrell are also included, as Cork native O'Gara saw his La Rochelle side win a first-ever European Cup against Leinster. Farrell is at the helm of Irish Rugby at a time when the team is ranked number one in the world after a first-ever series win in New Zealand, added to Autumn international victories over World champions South Africa, as well as Australia.

Zaur Antia, Dominic Casey and Willie Mullins are the sole representatives from their respective disciplines. Under Antia's guidance, Ireland’s boxers have had a year of unprecedented success, having won two World gold medals, four European golds, three European silvers and two European bronzes.

Casey was again to the fore as coach of the Irish lightweight rowing pair of Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy, who claimed lightweight double sculls World and European golds, while his lightweight women’s duo brought home a bronze medal in the World Championships in Czech Republic.

Finally, Mullins delivered a record 10 winners at the Cheltenham festival and was named Champion Trainer for a 16th time.

RTÉ Sport Manager of the Year Nominees:

Zaur Antia

Stephen Bradley

Brian Dowling

Dominic Casey

Andy Farrell

John Kiely

Willie Mullins

Eamonn Murray

Ronan O’Gara

Jack O’Connor

Vera Pauw

Jacqui Hurley, Evanne Ní Chuilinn and Ruby Walsh will present the RTÉ Sport Awards 2022, and the ceremony will be broadcast on RTÉ One.