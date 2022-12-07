Lawn Tennis Association fined for its ban on Russian and Belarusian players

It is also understood that the LTA has been threatened with expulsion from the Tour if it repeats the ban, imposed earlier this year due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine
Lawn Tennis Association fined for its ban on Russian and Belarusian players

FINED: Russian and Belarusian players were banned from Queen’s Club. Pic: Bradley Collyer/PA

Wed, 07 Dec, 2022 - 13:16
PA Sport

The Lawn Tennis Association has been fined $1million (£820,000) by the ATP for its ban on Russian and Belarusian players.

It is also understood that the LTA has been threatened with expulsion from the Tour if it repeats the ban, imposed earlier this year due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Russians and Belarusians were controversially prevented from competing at the LTA’s five ATP events; Queen’s Club, Eastbourne, Surbiton, Nottingham and Ilkley.

The All England Club also banned them from playing at Wimbledon, which was subsequently stripped of its ranking points by the ATP and the WTA.

Russian Daniil Medvedev could not play at Wimbledon (PA)

The WTA had fined the LTA the same amount, which Britain’s governing body of tennis has appealed against.

The LTA said it is considering its response to the latest sanction and accused the ATP of a “lack of empathy” over the situation in Ukraine.

A statement read: “The LTA is deeply disappointed with this outcome. The ATP, in its finding, has shown no recognition of the exceptional circumstances created by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, or the international sporting community and UK Government’s response to that invasion.

“The ATP appear to regard this matter as a straightforward breach of their rules – with a surprising lack of empathy shown for the situation in Ukraine, and a clear lack of understanding of the unique circumstances the LTA faced.

“The financial impact of both this fine and the WTA’s fine will have a material impact on the LTA’s ability to develop and host tennis in this country.

“For example, we had intended to host a number of ATP Challenger level events to give more opportunities to lower ranked players in the first quarter of 2023 and will now not be able to do this, particularly given the possibility of further fines.

“We will carefully consider our response and we await the outcome of our appeal against the WTA’s decision and sanction.”

This is the wrong move by the ATP and WTA

Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan waded into the row, urging the ATP and WTA to reconsider.

“Over the past year, the vast majority of the international sporting community have stood shoulder to shoulder in condemning Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked and barbaric actions in Ukraine,” said Donelan.

“The UK has taken a world-leading role to build this international response. We are clear that sport cannot be used to legitimise this deadly invasion, and that athletes representing the Russian or Belarusian states should be banned from competing in other countries.

“Despite widespread condemnation, the international tennis tours are determined to be outcasts in this, with investment in the growth of our domestic game hampered as a result.

“This is the wrong move by the ATP and WTA. I urge them to think carefully about the message this sends, and to reconsider.”

More in this section

2022 Lakeside WDF World Championship - Final - Lakeside Country Club Beau Greaves determined to prove herself on historic World Championship outing
SPAR European Cross Country Championships Piemonte 2022 Media Day Ireland are ‘shooting for a medal’, says Nadia Power
Andre Agassi 1990 Nick Bollettieri, pioneering tennis coach, dies aged 91
LTAPlace: UK
<p>MY BALL: LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers fights for a loose ball with Evan Mobley and Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Pic: Jason Miller/Getty Images</p>

NBA roundup: Donovan Mitchell leads Cavaliers past Lakers

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.23 s