Road to 2023 glory opening up for in-form Aidan Murphy

Aidan Murphy has turned the corner in rediscovering the winning formula, this time beating Patrick Flood by a bowl of odds in the Willie Whelton Cup at Grange.

Two weeks after he eliminated European Champion, Séamus Sexton, from the Mother Hegarty Cup he dismissed Flood, the newest member of the senior fold and current All-Ireland intermediate champion. These are critical wins for a player who had an unenviable run. They start to edge him back up the pecking order as thoughts begin to shift to the 2023 senior championship.

Flood won the opening shot, but he missed a chance to gain a foothold after Murphy played his second one too tight on the left. He beat that tip by just five metres. Murphy reached the stud farm with his third. Flood hit the left dyke with his reply and missed light past the stud farm with his fourth. Murphy only reached the bend with his next and Flood went well past it to stay in contention.

Murphy made full light with his fifth one to Holland’s wall. Flood’s reply went right and hit the wall and left him a full bowl down. Murphy stayed a shot in front in the next two past de Barra’s. They both missed the school cross in their next shots, with Flood keeping the lead under a bowl. Murphy pulled a purlicue shot around the bend to the green triangle. Flood lofted to Hegarty’s wall.

Murphy relied on deftness again with his next, a perfect purlicue to sight. Flood had a chance to make gains now, but he was too tight right and only beat Murphy’s tip. Murphy punished that leniency with a great bowl past O’Sullivan’s, which Flood missed to fall a full bowl behind again. Murphy then beat a good bowl from Flood to Hodnett’s farm to hold his bowl of odds. He extended his lead to Hodnett’s bungalow and he managed the score out to win by a bowl.

In the Mother Hegarty Cup final Murphy will face Gary Daly, Flood’s first-cousin. Daly got the weekend off to a good start for the Fermoy clan when he beat David Murphy in the last shot, to prevent a meeting of the Murphy brothers in the final at Lyre.

Daly won the first two shots well, but Murphy levelled with a great third one to the forestry entrance. Daly held the lead and actually extended his odds to 60m with his next two past the tunnel. He then beat another good one from Murphy to Crowley’s. Murphy’s press finally paid dividends when he played a huge seventh shot towards Crowley’s bend to win his first lead.

Daly stayed with him in the next two shots and even edged back in front. They both went past McCarthy’s next with Daly still fore. Murphy regained the lead with his next one to the end of the railings. Daly looked exposed when he just beat the big tree with his following throw. Murphy only beat that by 40m, to give Daly a lifeline with two to go.

They were both short of the line after another one, with Murphy now leading by just 25m. Daly seized the moment with a brilliant last bowl, that was a shade unlucky not to go further. Murphy’s reply fell right and missed that by 30m.

Clíodhna Donnelly defeated last year’s winner, Eleanor Sweeney, to win the Ulster under-12 final at Tullysaran. She made a better start and raised an early bowl of odds. Sweeney found her rhythm and whittled that back to 30m at the halfway. Donnelly defended the lead strongly in the second half and sealed it with a brilliant last shot.

In Munster Anna Hurley and Ellen Sexton qualified for the Munster Junior ladies final. Sexton beat Elaine Connolly and Rebecca Wall at Ballineen, while Hurley beat Siobhán Kelleher and Karen O’Callaghan on the Bog Road.

Ger Connolly produced a big last shot to win the Grange final at the expense of Darragh Dempsey and Anthony Gould. He won his first lead, off Dempsey, with his shot past the novice line. Gould was off pace at this point. Connolly was 35m fore for the last shot, but was given a stern test by a massive last bowl from Dempsey.

