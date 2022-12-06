NBA roundup: Rockets outlast Sixers in double OT

Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. combined for 51 points as the Houston Rockets extended their homecourt winning streak to three games with a 132-123 double-overtime victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday.

Green paired a team-high 27 points with seven assists while Porter added 24 points and six rebounds. Porter, Eric Gordon (14 points) and Jabari Smith Jr. (16 points, 11 rebounds) nailed 3-pointers in the second overtime to help Houston send the 76ers to their third straight loss.

Joel Embiid scored a game-high 39 points, but his late turnover led to a Porter free throw with 2.9 seconds left that forced the second overtime. Embiid fouled out on the play. Tobias Harris added 27 points on 7-of-8 3-point shooting for the 76ers, while James Harden posted 21 points and seven assists in his return from a 14-game absence. Harden missed 15 of 19 shots.

When Green completed a three-point play at the 1:48 mark of the fourth, the Rockets led 108-105 only for Harden to bury a 3 at the shot-clock buzzer on the ensuing possession for the 76ers. Houston forced a turnover with three seconds left, but Green missed at the buzzer to force overtime.

Bucks 109, Magic 102

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 34 points and 13 rebounds as visiting Milwaukee continued its dominance over Orlando.

Bobby Portis added 18 points and 10 rebounds for Milwaukee, which has won 12 straight against the Magic. Jrue Holiday had 17 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists, while rookie AJ Green scored a career-high 12 points off the bench.

Franz Wagner scored 25 points to lead Orlando, while Paolo Banchero had 20 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists. Markelle Fultz scored 20 points, and Moritz Wagner tallied 19 points and 12 rebounds.

Clippers 119, Hornets 117

Kawhi Leonard's jumper from about 18 feet away broke a tie with 1.4 seconds left and Los Angeles pulled out a victory against host Charlotte in a back-and-forth game.

Paul George poured in 19 points and Leonard, who scored the tying basket on the Clippers' previous possession, finished with 16 points. It was both players' first game back in the lineup after missing time with injuries. Charlotte's P.J. Washington missed a potential tying jumper at the buzzer.

Kelly Oubre Jr. led the Hornets with 28 points, Washington posted 26 and Terry Rozier had 22 points. Nick Richards supplied 11 points and 10 rebounds and Mason Plumlee added eight points and 12 rebounds, but the Hornets were outscored in three of the four quarters.

Thunder 121, Hawks 114

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 35 points, his seventh straight game of 30-plus points, to lead visiting Oklahoma City to a come-from-behind win over Atlanta.

The win was the third straight for the Thunder and ended a three-game losing streak to the Hawks. It also snapped Atlanta's two-game winning streak. Oklahoma City had five others score in double figures, including Josh Giddey, who scored 12 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter, and Ousmane Dieng, who came off the bench to score 15.

Atlanta was led by Dejounte Murray's 24 points and Trae Young, who returned after missing Friday's game with a sore shoulder to post 23 points and 10 assists. Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 17 points and Clint Capela added 14 points and 16 rebounds.

Celtics 116, Raptors 110

After a lackluster first half, Boston used a strong performance on both ends of the floor in the third quarter to pick up a road victory over Toronto.

Boston erased a six-point halftime deficit by outscoring Toronto 35-18 in the third. The Celtics shot 12 of 21 from the floor in the period and led 91-80 entering the final 12 minutes. Jayson Tatum led all players with 31 points and 12 rebounds. Jaylen Brown finished with 22 points, eight rebounds and eight assists as the Celtics earned their second win in a row.

Pascal Siakam scored a team-high 29 points for Toronto, which saw its home record fall to 9-3. Scottie Barnes added 21 points for the Raptors, who received 20 points off the bench from Gary Trent Jr.

Grizzlies 101, Heat 93

Tyus Jones, subbing for an injured Ja Morant, scored a career-high 28 points and added a game-best 10 assists as host Memphis defeated Miami for its third consecutive win.

The Grizzlies were without their top three scorers: Morant (ankle), Desmond Bane (toe) and Jaren Jackson Jr. (foot). Memphis, which has won five of its past six games, got 18 points and 10 rebounds from Santi Aldama and 17 points from Dillon Brooks.

Tyler Herro led the Heat with 23 points and 13 rebounds. Jimmy Butler added 18 points, eight assists and six rebounds as Miami lost for the second time in four games.

Mavericks 130, Suns 111

Luka Doncic recorded 33 points, eight assists and six rebounds and Dallas halted a 10-game regular-season losing streak against Phoenix.

Spencer Dinwiddie sank five 3-pointers and scored 21 points for Dallas, which defeated the Suns in last season's Western Conference semifinals but notched their first regular-season win in the series since Nov. 29, 2019. Christian Wood contributed 18 points and nine rebounds.

Deandre Ayton registered 20 points and eight rebounds and Cameron Payne added 14 points and 10 assists for the Suns, who lost for just the second time in the past nine games. The Suns used a 12-3 run during the third quarter to move within 76-60 with 6:30 left. But Dallas built a 96-75 lead by the end of the period and continued to lead by a comfortable margin for the entire final stanza.