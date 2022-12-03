O'Reilly insists Neptune must be at it from the off to advance past DBS Eanna

The InsureMyHouse.ie Pat Duffy Cup continues this weekend, where Cork sides Energywise Ireland Neptune and Emporium Basketball resume their charge for glory against tough opposition.

Neptune will face the challenge of Dublin outfit DBS Eanna on Saturday evening at their Blackpool venue, while Ballincollig side Emporium Basketball take on Killester.

Neptune have been without the services of a fully fit Nil Sabata recently, but head coach Colin O’Reilly is looking forward to another special atmosphere at Neptune Stadium.

“Cup week always brings some extra excitement to a club and it’s a time to enjoy. It’s joy or heartbreak with knockout basketball, so as a team will be looking to empty the tank on Saturday, looking for positive result.

"Éanna are the in-form side in the North Conference, so we know we will have to be at a high level from tip off to be in with a chance.”

They face a team who beat them just a few weeks ago in league play, DBS Eanna. Head coach of the Dublin outfit, Darren McGovern isn’t shirking the task at hand.

“Neptune in Neptune Stadium is a tough draw for anyone. We had a good result there in the league and we know we will have to deliver a near-perfect performance on Saturday night. Our guys love a challenge and are looking forward to putting the pressure on Neptune.”

For Emporium Basketball, it's all about using their recent momentum to their advantage against visitors Killester.

Player/coach Ciarán O’Sullivan insists that his side need to improve their focus for the full four-quarters.

“Tough game this weekend. Killester have huge experience at this level and are playing some really good basketball on both ends. We have some momentum coming off a solid win against (Energywise Ireland) Neptune, but we need to improve our focus for the full game to get the right result this weekend.”

Killester were eliminated at this hurdle last season by Neptune, and ahead of facing another Cork outfit, Head Coach Brian O’Malley is eager to get down to work on Leeside.

“Looking forward to the game in Cork,” said head coach Brian O’Malley.

“The Cup has that magic about it and everyone wants to be in the arena in January. It's a tough draw, they obviously showed their teeth last week in beating Neptune but we'll do our best to get ourselves right and put everything into it to get into the semi’s,“ he added.

Elsewhere, the remaining two quarter-finals see University of Galway Maree take on Belfast Star and Bright St. Vincent's host UCD Marian at St. Vincent's CBS.

InsureMyHouse.ie Pat Duffy Cup Fixtures - Saturday 3rd December