All Net - The Irish Examiner Basketball Show: The buzz is back

Kieran Donaghy joins hosts Conor Meany and Kieran Shannon to discuss where Irish basketball is at.
Fri, 02 Dec, 2022 - 09:49

 

In the first of our new podcast series, Garvey's Tralee Warriors star Kieran Donaghy joins hosts Conor Meany and Kieran Shannon to discuss where Irish basketball is at following a narrow international defeat and with another big cup weekend ahead.

