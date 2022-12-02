Josh Allen picks apart Patriots as Bills move top of AFC East

Josh Allen threw two touchdown passes and the Buffalo Bills beat the New England Patriots 24-10 on Thursday night for their first AFC East victory of the season.

Devin Singletary had a one-yard touchdown run to help the Bills (9-3) win their third straight and take a half-game lead in the division over Miami. Buffalo had been 0-2 against division foes. Including the playoffs last season, the Bills have won their last three meetings with New England (6-6).