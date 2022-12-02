Josh Allen picks apart Patriots as Bills move top of AFC East

Allen throws 25th touchdown pass of season
QB: Josh Allen.

Fri, 02 Dec, 2022 - 09:13
AP

Josh Allen threw two touchdown passes and the Buffalo Bills beat the New England Patriots 24-10 on Thursday night for their first AFC East victory of the season.

Devin Singletary had a one-yard touchdown run to help the Bills (9-3) win their third straight and take a half-game lead in the division over Miami. Buffalo had been 0-2 against division foes. Including the playoffs last season, the Bills have won their last three meetings with New England (6-6).

Allen became the first player in NFL history with three seasons of 25 passing TDs and five rushing scores. He went 22 of 33 for 223 yards, consistently buying time in the pocket and finding soft spots in the Patriots’ zone. The Bills have struggled at times in the red zone, but went 3 for 3 on Thursday.

Despite playing without top pass rusher Von Miller, who suffered a knee injury in a Thanksgiving win over Detroit, Buffalo’s defense held the Patriots to three points over the final three quarters. New England have lost two straight since posting a season-best, three-game win streak.

A week after putting together his most complete effort of the season, New England’s Mac Jones was flustered and unsure for most of the night. He finished 22 of 36 for 195 yards and a touchdown. The Patriots were 3 of 12 on third down and 0 for 1 in the red zone.

