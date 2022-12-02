Ailish Considine set to depart Adelaide Crows

Adelaide has thanked the two-time AFLW Premiership-winning Irish woman for her contribution to the Club over the past five seasons.
LONG-TIME SERVANT: Ailish Considine of the Crows. Pic: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Fri, 02 Dec, 2022 - 08:42
Patrick Mulcahy

Ailish Considine is to leave Adelaide Crows ahead of the next AFLW season, the club has confirmed this morning in a statement.

The two-time premiership player from County Clare, was told this week that the club were opting to not renew her contract.

The 30-year-old signed as a rookie with the Club in 2019 as Adelaide’s first international recruit.

Considine played 26 games, including the 2019 and season six Grand Final victories, kicking nine goals in the process.

A severe hamstring injury in August at an extra training session prevented Considine from playing a game during season seven as the Crows reached a preliminary final in their Premiership defence.

Head of Women’s Football Phil Harper said although injury hampered Considine in Season Seven, she remained a very popular and valued member of the playing group.

"In the end, the decision was made to not offer Ailish a contract for next year as we continue to rejuvenate our squad," Harper said.

"We appreciate everything Ailish has done for the Crows, it’s no mean feat to give up her life to move to the other side of the world to play for our club. She will always be a part of the Crows family and a dual Premiership player."

