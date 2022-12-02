Donaghy: Home court key when clawing for your cup life

DBS Éanna dethroned National Cup holders Garveys Tralee Warriors last time out, but Tralee star Kieran Donaghy feels the Dublin side may well come a cropper when they visit Energywise Ireland Neptune in Saturday’s quarter-final.

Tralee's defence of the Pat Duffy Cup didn't extend beyond that 85-79 loss in Colaiste Éanna last month, but speaking on All Net, the new Irish Examiner basketball podcast, Donaghy feels home advantage could be enough to swing this one for the Cork side.

“Éanna are in a good run of form, they are starting to find themselves. This trip to Neptune now has never been more daunting. I always found Neptune daunting anyway because of the size of the arena. When I was a kid, it was a place where I watched these big games in front of these huge crowds. They’re going to absolutely pack the place out Saturday evening.

“I think home advantage is huge in the cup. We had Éanna up there and there was a stage in the game where they got a three, got a steal and hit another three, and next thing it's deafening and the place is rocking and that’s just massive for a home team, late on in a cup game where it’s getting to that desperation, clawing for your life to try and win a game, scenario.

“So I think Neptune might just edge that with home advantage.”

And the Kerry football great can see another Cork victory when Killester visit Emporium Cork earlier on Saturday afternoon.

“That’s going to be another belter. Emporium, or Ballincollig as we know them, are a serious team now The three O'Sullivans. They’ve got Keelan Cairns down from Belfast, a big body, who can shoot for three and stretch the floor.

"And when you can stretch the floor, players like Adrian O'Sullivan are very dangerous. Paul Dick is flying for Killester too, so that’ll an exciting game."

Donaghy is also expecting fireworks when Belfast Star visit University of Galway Maree.

“Belfast are a real sharpshooting team and Maree have more size inside. The two Quinns can light it up at any stage. And there’s Marian-Vincents as well which is a derby game which could throw up anything. So four unbelievable games this weekend."

While Tralee have struggled so far this season, Donaghy is heartened to see the overall strength of the Superleague.

"The league is incredibly strong and it's great to see the game thriving at that level. Every week you're not really sure who's going to win or lose so that's what you want. When we were battling Templeogue for the title one year we lost three games and lost the league because they lost two. There was rarely an upset.

"I think this year, it's incredibly competitive in both conferences. The league is really strong. Both imports and Irish players are improving all the time. It's made it really hard. It's great to see. It's a great league and really competitive and tough to get a win."

