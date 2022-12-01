Breen set for nostalgic Killarney Historic Rally journey

While Craig Breen’s tenure with M-Sport Ford in the World Rally Championship concluded a year earlier than anticipated with the Waterford driver re-joining Hyundai Motorsport for next season, he reverts to a favourite Blue Oval for this weekend’s Rentokil-Initial Killarney Historic Rally.

He will drive the Ford Sierra Cosworth his late idol Frank Meagher took to victory in the 1992 Circuit of Ireland Rally.

It will be a nostalgic journey for Breen especially over the classic stages of Moll’s Gap and Ballaghbeama that form five of the seven stage itinerary for the event that kicks off the 2023 Irish Tarmac Historic Rally Championship. So too for Breen’s local co-driver Paul Nagle, whose late father Maurice was the brainchild behind the event that began in 1996.

Nagle recently retired from his WRC exploits but this event was always on the cards, after all, it was part of his upbringing. However, nostalgia is likely to be parked to one side as they throttle through “The Gap” shortly after 8.30am tomorrow (Saturday) morning.

Breen is certain to provide entertainment for the fans that are expected to flock to the various vantage points to watch his rear wheel drive car drift broadside out of the corners. Belfast’s Jonny Greer and Sligo’s Niall Burns offer the first glimpse of the opposition in a 4x4 Sierra Cosworth. They will have the power advantage if it’s wet, but the forecast is not showing much sign of precipitation.

Twelve months ago Breen/Nagle took a BMW M3 to victory, finishing 57.1 seconds ahead of the Subaru of Killarney’s Alan Ring and his Cork co-driver Adrian Deasy, who were stymied by a misfire ever since they debuted the car a few weeks earlier at the Wexford Rally.

This time, the former Irish Group N champion is hoping it will be different.

“Firstly, Craig (Breen) will be quick, no matter what car he drives, he’s a World Championship driver. But, we will be hoping to be closer this time, we have fixed the misfire and made a few other improvements as well. It’s been a process and at times, a slow process. It took a while to get it right and we had a good test with the car two weeks ago.”

On his chances, Ring added, “I’m hopeful, confident would be too strong a word, but certainly, we are in a better place than we were.”

Tyrone’s Cathan McCourt, Welsh ace Neil Williams, Fermanagh’s Michael McDaid and Donegal’s Eamonn Kelly, all in Ford Escorts follow off the start line in a top ten that also features Donagh Kelly (BMW M3), the Escorts of Sebastien Ling, locals Mark Falvey and Fergus O’Meara and Welsh driver Melvyn Evans.

Meanwhile, in the Modified category, Donegal’s Kevin Eves (Toyota Corolla) has the Escort brigade of Killarney’s Conor Murphy, Meath’s Jack Newman and Ulster pair Dessie Keenan and Martin McGee as his rivals.

Offering contrast are Armagh’s Jason Black and Monaghan’s Sam Moffett in Toyota Starlet’s and the in-form Josh Moffett (Ford Escort). The third run over Moll’s Gap (3.01pm) is the final stage with the finish at the Gleneagle Hotel at 4.10pm.