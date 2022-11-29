Shannon beats Dempsey in final of Marsh Road tournament

Shane Shannon beat European youth gold medallist, Darragh Dempsey, in the last shot of the Marsh Road tournament final on Saturday.

Dempsey was hot favourite and immediately set the pace with two great opening shots, which looked set to push him a bowl of odds clear. He didn’t get a great run with either of his next two. That allowed Shannon to stay in touch and a big third shot levelled it for him.

Shannon won his first lead at the silvery gate. He now began to take control. Dempsey missed light at the steps with his tenth, which handed Shannon a big lead. He kept control with a great bowl to Thornhill cross. He conceded ground with a poor shot at the concrete, but he bounced back with a brilliant last bowl, which denied Dempsey a late reprieve.

Ted Hegarty will play Martin Connolly in next Saturday’s Munster Vintage (over-60) A final at Terelton. He beat Eugene O’Sullivan by two bowls in the semi-final at Castletownkenneigh. O’Sullivan won the opening shot, Hegarty took the next two and O’Sullivan edged in front again with his fourth. From there though it was all Hegarty.

He played a brilliant bowl from Spillane’s which put him almost a bowl clear. He followed-up with two more big ones to the Round Tower Bar to go well over a bowl clear. He pressed home his advantage with three more to light, to raise a second bowl and guarantee his place in the final.

Tim Young continues to chalk up the wins, this time by reaching the Ballinacurra semi-final at the expense of Andrew O’Callaghan in the last shot.

O’Callaghan played a big first shot to take the first tip well and increased his lead with a great second one. He continued to set the pace through Brinny cross and onto Perrott’s where he had 60m odds after six. Young closed the gap with a big bowl to the GAA field.

His next was a sensational bowl to Innishannon cross, which won him his first lead. O’Callaghan fought back strongly, but Young could not be dislodged and he won comfortably in the last shot.

Denis O’Sullivan beat holder, Darren Santry, in the Fergal Beamish Cup at the Pike. Santry raised a bowl with two big opening shots and still had most of that lead facing White’s cross. O’Sullivan levelled the score by beating the line there with a huge bowl, while Santry missed it. They were level to Dreaper’s. Santry gained a big advantage with his next. O’Sullivan regained the lead with four to go and took it in the last shot.

“Only for that one bruise on his neck and my gut I would have lost my son within weeks at the most months”, says bowler Michelle Rooney, when describing the shock of discovering that her three-year old son Frankie had leukaemia. Now she’s fighting with Frankie against the disease and is also raising awareness for other parents. “I want everyone to know Frankie’s story” she says, “So check your kids don’t settle for ‘it’s viral’.”

Part of the awareness campaign was 'A Day for Frankie' at the Navan Road in Armagh on Sunday. The six score series between Tullysaran and the host Navan club ended in a 3-3 tie. Anthony Gordon and Gary Grimley got the first win for Navan against Pearse and Daniel Donnelly.

Tullysaran pair Orlaith and Padraig Mallon tied it with a win over Lilly O’Rourke and Ryan Quigley. Navan followed with another two wins to lead 3-1. Cousins Aaron and Eoin Hughes beat Mick O’Neill and Niall Mullen. Then Brian O’Rourke and Mick Hanaway beat Cormac Conlon and John Kiernan.

Tullysaran’s Stevie O’Neill and Martin Mullin edged out Mark O’Rourke and Austin McKeown in the last shot of a thriller. But Navan were still one up facing into the last one. It fell to Frankie’s grandfather, Anthony Rooney, with Mark McSorley to secure the tie for Tullysaran. A big last shot from McSorley gave them victory over John Quigley and Liam Kearney.

James Kelleher got the first win in the renewal of the Mikie Hourihane Cup at Bauravilla. He recovered from a slow start to beat Eoin Murray and Donal Crowley.