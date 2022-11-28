Weldon pushes positives as Ireland run out of steam 

Ireland fell to an agonising three-point defeat (59-56) defeat to the Netherlands, despite leading for the majority of their EuroBasket 2023 Qualifier at the National Arena on Sunday night.

Head coach James Weldon said his team would “take a lot of positives” from the performance, ahead of their final qualifier against Czech Republic in February.

There were a number of standout performances including MVP Claire Melia, who finished with 19 points, 13 rebounds and three assists, while captain Edel Thornton contributed 10 points, three rebounds and two assists.

Ireland dominated the first half and their high tempo was rewarded with a 21-9 lead by the end of the first quarter. Ireland continued to build a score, layups from Orla O’Reilly, Melia and a couple of Dayna Finn free throws established a 34-14 half time advantage. The hosts still led 43-19 with 7.42 left in the third but the Netherlands then went on a 20 point run, to make it 45-39.

"We always knew they were going to come at some stage" reflected Weldon. "Unfortunately they got a lot of momentum and we were trying to hang in there and we did that. This is a team that beat us by 22 points a year ago. We are a different team now and I still believe we are a different team following that performance." Ireland's scorers were Dayna Finn (7), Bridget Herlihy (7), Claire Melia (19), Orla O’Reilly (7), Edel Thornton (10), Sorcha Tiernan (6).

Meanwhile, in domestic Superleague action, Ballincollig edged a classic Cork derby on Saturday night with a 97-96 win over Neptune. Emporium Cork Basketball head coach Ciaran O’Sullivan was especially pleased with the mental strength. ‘We had contributions from all over the floor and our mentality from the tip gave us the start and momentum we needed to compete. Neptune are a top side but we had enough of a lead to survive by the narrowest of margins,’ he said.

University of Galway Maree head coach Charlie Crowley believes his side showed ‘grit’ and ‘character’, as they outlasted Garvey’s Tralee Warriors to remain pacesetters in the InsureMyVan.ie Super League. The Galway side defeated the defending champions 80-72 in the Tralee Sports Complex. "It was a real gritty performance and was one where our character was tested," said Crowley.

The performance of the week goes to UCD Marian’s Jonathan Jean, who notched 48-points including 15 field goals in leading his team to an 87-80 victory of EJ Sligo All-Stars.

The solitary game in the MissQuote.ie Super League allowed The Address UCC Glanmire to lay down a marker and move joint top of the table alongside Trinity Meteors. Brittany Byrd top scored with 27-points in a 108-66 defeat of Ulster University. The win comes ahead of a potential season-defining stretch of games in the coming weeks.