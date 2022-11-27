Inside Basketball: Dutch three-point knack breaks Irish hearts

Heartbreak for Ireland’s senior women

The margins are so small in international basketball and James Weldon’s squad unfortunately got a dramatic reminder of that. Ireland’s aggression set a platform for a first win since returning to Eurobasket qualification last year. The Netherlands, missing two key starters, looked shellshocked by the Irish intensity and never managed to catch their breath in the opening 20 minutes. Staggeringly, the Netherlands had more turnovers (18) and fouls (15) than points (14). But a second half resurgence by the experienced Dutch overturned a 20-point deficit as they won 59-56. Increasing the pressure while dialing down the fouling was the difference for the Dutch whose athleticism eventually took its toll on Ireland.

Three-point shooting saves Dutch

At half-time, former Ireland coach Mark Scannell highlighted that limiting the Dutch three-point threat was the key to building the Irish lead. Scannell was worried about the threat which had caused Ireland huge issues in the reverse fixture. Alas, the Netherlands started to find the range from three, eventually outscoring Ireland 33-9 behind the arc. In a low-scoring game, Ireland will rue some easy opportunities missed inside as well as 11 free throws. Outside shooting has long been an achilles heel of Irish teams internationally and it’s something we will have to figure out as a nation.

Impressive derby win for Emporium Cork

Last week, I said that if Emporium Cork Basketball were to challenge the top teams they needed their top Irish players (especially Adrian O’Sullivan) to star. This week was the perfect example of what that could look like. Down one of their top Spanish imports, Ballincollig got brilliant contributions from their Irish contingent, with O’Sullivan and Keelan Cairns combining for 38 points. In the first game between the teams Neptune were dominant inside but this week Ballincollig fought well for position inside and forced Neptune into some tough looks. One of our old coaches used to regularly challenge our Marian teams by saying you had to earn the right to show your skill. Ballincollig’s tenacity and added physicality allowed them to show their nice free flowing basketball at the other end. It was a statement win (97-96) for Ballincollig, although they will be annoyed that they almost let Neptune steal it at the end.

Corkery's rise

Emporium's win provided one of Dylan Corkery’s best moments of a young Super League career. Corkery has long been pegged as a rising star, even earning a call-up to an extended Irish squad. Dylan had a big job on Saturday with Jose Gonzales out, guarding arguably the best Irish player in the league, Jordan Blount. Corkery set the tone getting two early steals that allowed Ballincollig to bank a double-digit lead. And when things got nervy down the stretch Corkery had a big steal and layup that helped seal the deal for the home team.

Maree show mettle

University of Galway Maree maintained the best record in the league with a hugely impressive 80-72 win in Tralee. The Warriors played with the desperation you’d expect with their season hanging in the balance. Bodies hit the floor regularly and that’s usually a good barometer that Tralee’s physicality is having an impact. But the Galway team weathered the storm and Jarett Haines continued his impressive season guiding them, particularly in the fourth. Lots of teams have wilted in the Tralee environment and for this Maree team to have taken the Warriors' best punch and still come out on top was a further validation for them. Tralee will be left wondering what else they need to do after controlling the game for huge periods. Two of their import players — Andree Michelsson and Matija Jokic — combining for just seven points will be one of the first places they look.

Jean scores season-high 48

Last year I got to see up close just how gifted Jonathan Jean is. His quickness is incredible but it’s his ability to hit mid-range shots that sets him apart. Marian have been struggling to score this year and Jean decided to change that by scoring an incredible 48 in a 87-80 win. He was brilliant in transition. For Sligo, the magic number remains 90 as any time they’ve failed to score that they’ve lost. Sligo looked the more dangerous team overall but they will need to win games at both ends of the floor and not only through offence.

Moycullen make the breakthrough

It’s been a slog for John Cunningham and his Moycullen team this season but they got their rewards with a home win against Demons. Moycullen’s defence has been solid all year and they limited a Demons team missing Kyle Hosford to just 53 points. Despite absences on the Demons side, Moycullen deserved the seven-point win and remain in touching distance of both Tralee and Killorglin in the Southern Conference.

Long road to Belfast too far

Going into Saturday’s game in Belfast, Adrian Fulton said he was glad it was their turn to host the fixture with Flexachem KCYMS. The longest trip in the Super League had an impact as Killorglin only managed 14 in the first quarter and trailed by 18 after ten minutes. Despite winning the rest of the game, the damage had been done for the visitors as they lost 91-81. The win keeps Belfast Star joint top of the Northern Conference with a 6-2 record.

Glanmire’s offence clicks into gear

In the lone game of the Missquote.ie Women’s Super League, The Address UCC Glanmire won 108-66 on the road in Belfast. Crucially for Mark Scannell, two Irish internationals who weren’t involved in the latest squad had their best games of the year — Aine McKenna scored 17 and Mia Furlong added 15. We already know that Brittany Byrd is going to score lots. But for Glanmire to win the league she’ll need support and this is a great sign.

DBS Eanna outlast Killester

In an impressive 26-12 fourth quarter, Eanna's superior depth delivered and they are one of the teams capable of winning silverware this year. Killester will be concerned Tomas Fernandez only managed two points in 28 minutes of action as they had to rely almost exclusively on Paul Dick and Gregario Adon.