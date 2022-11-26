Boston star with deep island roots ready to honour her Irish heritage

Few players have made as impressive a senior hard-court debut for Ireland as 25-year-old Bridget Herlihy from Boston, whose name and lineage scream of her dual citizenship.

The 6’ 2” power forward racked up double-doubles in each of her first two games in green and also shot double figures in her next two when James Weldon first called her up for last summer’s four-game international series against Estonia and Portugal.

Her paternal grandmother was from Inis Mór on the Aran Islands and her grandad from Kerry.

“They both emigrated and met in Boston so my dad was born there and grew up in Dorchester. I knew my grandmother, and her sister was around a lot too when we were growing up.

“They would always speak Irish with each other,” Herlihy recalls. “We never knew what they were saying but they kept their language which was really cool.”

Her own mother Carmen is Venezuelan but, growing up in Boston’s South Shore, Irish-American culture inevitably played a huge part in her life and family circle.

Basketball was equally central and Herlihy was part of a Braintree High school team that amassed a 25:0 record and produced five Division One college players, including Ashley Russell who played with DCU Mercy in 2019-20.

Villanova was Herlihy’s college choice and her eventual Irish recruitment came thanks to Irish basketball legend Susan Moran, the Tullamore superstar who made the WNBA and became a coaching stalwart at nearby St Joseph’s in Philadelphia.

“I believe she was scouting me in high school for St Joe’s, saw the name I presume! She got in touch with my dad and then my dad was put in contact with James and, for years, we were trying to figure out how I could get over and start playing some games for Ireland.”

Yet Herlihy actually quit the game after graduating with a BA in biology and a Masters in Education.

“I just thought I was done playing. I took a year as the graduate assistant in Villanova and then, through practising with the team every day, I realised I still wanted to play.”

Her subsequent move to Europe — she played in Luxembourg last year and is now in Sweden — has made representing Ireland possible.

She’s already averaging 10 points and nine rebounds for Mark Basket in Marbo Kinna in a very different culture.

“The travelling is a challenge. In Luxembourg, a game was only ever 30 minutes away, tops. Now we’re driving five hours to a game. We did one trip where we drove five hours to Stockholm, stayed the night and then got a ferry to an island where the game was played!”

The most significant difference for her is the number of foreign players allowed.

“There’s four Americans per team in Sweden, in Luxembourg you could only have two. That kind of changes the standard of play. The four of us start most games,” she says of her American club teammates who include her sister and only sibling Brianna (24).

Herlihy immediately impressed for Ireland, scoring 20 points and 10 rebounds on her debut against Estonia, followed by 23 points and 15 rebounds next day when Ireland were without regular post star Claire Melia.

But now comes a serious step-up in standard: facing Netherlands, ranked 35 places higher, in tomorrow’s must-win 2023 Eurobasket Qualifier in Tallaght.

They’re boosted by Glanmire’s Orla O’Reilly return from Australia for her first full international in 13 years and Melia and Dayna Finn’s form for Super League leaders Trinity Meteors makes them equally vital.

Ireland lost 82-60 in Amsterdam and were also beaten by the Czech Republic (54-70) in that qualifying window a full year ago. With Belarus thrown out of their group only one team will go through and the Czechs put themselves firmly in the driving seat on Thursday with their 71-66 defeat of the Dutch who were noticeably without their Girona point-guard Laura Cornelius.

Brunell’s Irish captain Edel Thornton says selling out the game at the National Arena has been a huge boost to the team’s morale and firmly believes they can cause a big shock.

Herlihy’s mother is currently visiting family in Venezuela but her dad Tom has travelled over and, as someone who has spent time on the Aran Islands rediscovering his family roots, will surely be bursting with pride whatever the result.