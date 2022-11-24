Bills beat Lions 28-25 for 2nd win in 5 days at Ford Field

There was some early Thanksgiving drama in Detroit. 
Bills beat Lions 28-25 for 2nd win in 5 days at Ford Field

ALL ABOUT THAT BASS: Buffalo Bills place kicker Tyler Bass (2) makes the game winning field goal with :02 on the clock. Photo by Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Thu, 24 Nov, 2022 - 22:25
AP

Tyler Bass made a tiebreaking, 45-yard field goal with 2 seconds left, lifting the Buffalo Bills to a 28-25 win over the Detroit Lions on Thursday for their second victory in five days at Ford Field.

Josh Allen set up the game-winning kick by starting the drive with a 36-yard pass to Stefon Diggs and running twice for 12 yards.

Buffalo (8-3) has won two straight to move a half-game ahead of Miami in the AFC East.

The Bills were back in Detroit after the NFL shifted their previous home game against Cleveland to Ford Field because of a winter storm dumping several feet of snow in western New York. They had to work harder for the win on Thursday than they did against the Browns. Bass was 6 for 6 on field goals in the 31-23 win over Cleveland.

Allen threw a go-ahead, 5-yard touchdown pass to Diggs with 2:40 left, but Bass missed the extra point to make it 25-22.

The Lions converted fourth-and-1 from midfield with Amon-Ra St. Brown’s 7-yard end-around to set up Michael Badgley’s game-tying, 51-yard field goal with 23 seconds to go. Badgley missed a 29-yard field goal late in the third and Jared Goff took a sack for a safety in the same quarter and those mistakes proved to be costly.

Allen had a passing and rushing touchdown in the first half, finishing 24 of 42 for 253 yards to more than make up for throwing his 11th interception of the season.

Detroit (4-7) missed an opportunity to win four straight games for the first time since 2016 and lost a franchise-record sixth straight game on Thanksgiving.

Goff was 23 of 37 for 240 yards with 1-yard touchdown pass to St. Brown that made it 14-all late in the first half, and a 1-yard touchdown to DJ Chark that pulled the Lions within three points early in third quarter at 22-19.

More in this section

Monaghan's Carbin and Mohan ready to conquer tough West Cork terrain Monaghan's Carbin and Mohan ready to conquer tough West Cork terrain
123.ie National Athletics Awards 2022 Ciara Mageean crowned athlete of the year
Italian Grand Prix - Practice - Autodromo Nazionale Monza Daniel Ricciardo rejoins Red Bull as reserve driver for 2023
<p>Minister of State for Sport and the Gaeltacht Jack Chambers TD speaking during the 2022 SSE Airtricity Women's National League Awards at the Gibson Hotel in Dublin on Thursday. Picture: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile</p>

Some sports bodies 'still have a way to go' to meet gender balance quotas, warns sports minister

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.215 s