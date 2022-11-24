Some sports bodies 'still have a way to go' to meet gender balance quotas, warns sports minister

At a time when exactly half of all National Governing Bodies have less than 40% female representation on their boards, Minister of State for Sport Jack Chambers has reminded sporting organisations that failure to meet the 40% gender balance target by the end of next year will impact on their funding.

Speaking at a Sport Ireland Governance event yesterday, Minister Chambers hailed the progress of the 33 sporting bodies who have already obtained or exceeded the 40% target.

He added, however, that “quite a number still have a way to go”, with up to a dozen NGBs operating at 20% or less of female representation on their boards.

The overall percentage of women on NGB boards now stands at 36%, compared to 24% in 2019.

A detailed breakdown of which sporting bodies are hitting 40% and which aren’t is to be published in the coming weeks. The 2021 end of year snapshot showed the big three of the GAA, FAI, and IRFU to be operating at 20% or less on the issue of female board representation.

“Failure to achieve 40% gender balance on boards will impact on future funding but actions taken now and throughout next year will eliminate that concern for organisations,” the Minister said yesterday.

“It is a particular priority for me to enable women to take more leadership positions in sport and the 40% target reflects this prioritisation and will now be an important element of Sport Ireland funding from next year on.

“By making sure that there are more women in senior management and on boards, we are making full use of the available talent and incorporating varying perspectives and life experiences. This in turn will lead to greater innovation, higher productivity, and a better work environment.

“I know that organisations are making significant efforts to improve diversity and gender representation on their boards. I acknowledge that it is a challenge for some sports, but I urge you to continue your efforts.”

In the same week that Kerry GAA chairman Patrick O’Sullivan announced the county has engaged a solicitor to police social media channels on Kerry’s behalf, Chambers said his officials have commenced talks with Sport Ireland to see what actions can be implemented to tackle the growing problem of online abuse of players and officials in line with the enactment of the Online Safety and Media Regulation Bill.

On-field abuse, of which there have been too many examples in recent times, also requires rooting out, the minister continued.

“I appreciate that sporting organisations have handed out strong sanctions for violent incidents that occurred during the summer, and we need to see them follow through on sanctions for anyone involved in any such incidents. A culture of mutual respect needs to be supported by decisive action on and off the field of play.

“The abuse of referees and officials is a very serious issue in sport right now, but with the right actions, it can be addressed and eliminated.”