Monaghan's Carbin and Mohan ready to conquer tough West Cork terrain

National Navigation Championship leaders Michael Carbin/Conor Mohan (Subaru) will be deep in enemy territory on this weekend’s Carbery Navigation Trial in West Cork that doubles as a round of the national and the Munster Navigation Trial Championship.

The Monaghan crew won the second and last round of the national series where one top Cork crew experienced trouble and another was forced to skip the event.

Mohan, a British Junior Champion co-driver with Donegal’s Eamonn Kelly likes the challenge of navigation events as opposed to co-driving on the rally stages.

“It’s real navvying, you are reading an Ordnance Survey map in the middle of the country and at night, that is why I like it. It’s the real deal.”

On competing down south, he added, “Anytime you go there (Cork) you have to work hard. It’s tough both in terms of the terrain and against the likes of Denis (O’Donovan) and Ken (Carmody), the roads are tight and twisty and it’s easy to make a mistake. I am hoping to be there or thereabouts, if you get a good finish down there it makes it easier when you come back up here to compete.”

The Cork crews of Mallow’s Derek Butler and Drinagh’s Denis O’Donovan and Mogeely’s James Fitzgerald and Ballincollig’s Ken Carmody will offer a strong challenge given their in-depth knowledge of the terrain, the latter crew retired from the last round in Monaghan with a blown engine. O’Donovan, a multiple Carbery winner and who missed the last round, will be expected to close the eleven point deficit to his nemesis Mohan.

Another local crew, that of Rosscarbery’s Brian O’Mahony and Leap’s Amy Gallwey should also be in the mix - they have posted top three finishes in recent years - O’Mahony was a winning driver over ten years ago. Based at the Oliver Plunkett’s GAA complex in Ahiohill, the 85-mile route is based on Discovery Series Sheet 86 with the first car away at 10.01pm tomorrow (Saturday) night.

Meanwhile, last year’s winners Waterford’s Craig Breen and Killarney’s Paul Nagle will defend their title on next week’s Rentokil-Initial Killarney Historic Rally (December 3rd) in a Ford Sierra Cosworth. Recently retired from the World Rally Championship, Nagle explained his presence on the seven-stage event.

“It was always the plan to do my home event and defend the title we won last year. I want to go and enjoy it but it won’t be easy with Jonny Greer (Sierra Cosworth 4x4) and Alan Ring (Subaru Legacy) given the balance of power, especially if it’s wet.”

“Alan (Ring) always goes well, particularly over Moll’s Gap that will be run three times this year.” As for the future, he said, “I will figure out the next step after the rally. I would like to give something back to the sport.”

Breen’s Sierra will run with the livery that was on the Sierra when Frank Meagher won the Circuit of Ireland in 1982. The Killarney organisers have attracted a capacity entry (151) with 54 more on a reserve list.