Ciara Mageean crowned athlete of the year

Mageean took top honours after her superb season
Ciara Mageean crowned athlete of the year

23 November 2022; Track and Field Athlete of the Year Ciara Mageean during the 123.ie National Athletics Awards at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Santry, Dublin. A full list of winners from the event can be found at AthleticsIreland.ie. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Wed, 23 Nov, 2022 - 16:12

Ciara Mageean was named as the Athlete of the Year at the 123.ie National Athletics Awards in the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Santry today.

Mageean took top honours after her superb season which saw the Portaferry star claim a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games in August, before going on to claim yet another major medal with a superb silver-medal-winning-performance at the European Championships in Munich.

Mageean’s season didn’t stop there, going on produce the best performance of her career to date to break Sonia O’Sullivan’s Irish 1500m record on her way to victory at the Diamond League meeting in Brussels on September 2nd (3:56.63).

The two-time Olympian carved more than two seconds off O’Sullivan’s previous record of 3:58.85 set in 1995, and it brought her home ahead of European champion and Olympic silver medallist Laura Muir of Britain.

The Irish 1500m record holder also walked away with the Track and Field Athlete of Year Award, fending off strong competition from fellow Munich medallist Mark English (Finn Valley AC), as well as Sarah Lavin (Emerald AC) and Louise Shanahan (Leevale AC) who both enjoyed stellar seasons.

Rhasidat Adeleke (Tallaght AC) announced herself on the world stage with a blistering run in the final of the women's 400m at the European Championships in Munich earlier this summer, finishing fifth and setting a new Irish record. The Tallaght AC sprinter received the U23 Athlete of Year Award ahead of the exciting trio of Israel Olatunde (UCD AC), Sarah Healy (UCD AC), and Kate O’Connor (Dundalk St Gerard’s AC).

Reece Ademola (Leevale AC) was named U20 Athlete of Year following his superb 5th place finish in the men’s long jump final at the World U20 Athletics Championships in Columbia on August 2nd. Ademola produced the jump of his life to set a new national U20 long jump record of 7.83m on his way to the 5th place finish, a record he had broken a day earlier (7.76m) on his way to qualifying for the World U20 final.

The U20 award was hotly contested with nominees also including World U20 finalists Nick Griggs (Mid Ulster AC), Nicola Tuthill (Bandon AC), and Dean Casey (Ennis Track).

Meanwhile, Catherina McKiernan was a very popular inductee into the Hall of Fame for 2022. Pat Kelly (St Abban’s) was named as the Lifetime Achievement Award recipient – the pinnacle volunteer award, while Alister Wilson (Midleton AC) won Outstanding Official of the Year.

Michele Carroll and Carey May were joint recipients of Special Recognition Awards, while Paddy Fay (Raheny Shamrock) received the award for services to coaching.

123.ie National Athletics Awards Award Winners 

Hall of Fame: Catherina McKiernan 

Lifetime Services to Athletics: Pat Kelly

Athlete of the Year: Ciara Mageean 

Endurance Athlete of the Year: Efrem Gidey 

Under 20 Athlete of the Year: Reece Ademola 

Under 23 Athlete of the Year: Rhasidat Adeleke 

Track & Field Athlete of the Year: Ciara Mageean 

Team of the Year: 4x400m Mixed Relay World Champs 

Inspirational Performance on Irish Soil: Nick Griggs 

Special recognition Awards: Michele Carroll and Carey May 11. 

Performance Club of the Year: Leevale AC 

Services to Coaching: Paddy Fay 

Official of the Year: Alistair Wilson 

Development Club of the Year: Killarney Valley AC 1

Mountain Runner of the Year: Zak Hanna 

Masters Athlete of the Year: Anne Gilshinan 

Ultra Runner of the Year: Caitriona Jennings 

Schools’ Athlete of the Year: Lucy-May Sleeman 

University Athlete of the Year: Robert McDonnell  

More in this section

'We're gonna need a bigger a bowl' - Angler lands one of world’s largest goldfish  'We're gonna need a bigger a bowl' - Angler lands one of world’s largest goldfish 
San Francisco 49ers v Arizona Cardinals San Francisco 49ers defeat Arizona Cardinals 38-10 in Mexico City
Murphy digs deep to snatch Cup final spot from Euro champion Hegarty Murphy digs deep to snatch Cup final spot from Euro champion Hegarty
Daniel Ricciardo has rejoined Red Bull (David Davies/PA)

Daniel Ricciardo rejoins Red Bull as reserve driver for 2023

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.224 s