Daniel Ricciardo rejoins Red Bull as reserve driver for 2023

He will serve as backup driver to double world champion Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.
Daniel Ricciardo rejoins Red Bull as reserve driver for 2023
Daniel Ricciardo has rejoined Red Bull (David Davies/PA)
Wed, 23 Nov, 2022 - 14:12
PA

Daniel Ricciardo has rejoined Red Bull as the team’s reserve driver for the 2023 season.

The 33-year-old, who has won eight times in F1 – seven with Red Bull between 2014 and 2018 – was dropped by McLaren after an underwhelming two-season spell.

He will serve as backup driver to double world champion Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.

“The smile says it all, I’m truly excited to be coming back home to Oracle Red Bull Racing as their third driver in 2023,” Ricciardo said in a statement.

“I already have so many fond memories of my time here.

“The ability to contribute to and be surrounded by the best team in F1 is hugely appealing, whilst also giving me some time to recharge and refocus.”

Ricciardo will also assist the team with testing and simulator work, as well as commercial activity.

Team principal Christian Horner said: “It is great to bring Daniel back into the Red Bull family.

“He has enormous talent and such a brilliant character. I know the whole factory is excited to be welcoming him home.

“In his role as test and third driver, Daniel will give us the chance to diversify, assisting in the development of the car, aiding the team with his experience and knowledge of what it takes to succeed in F1.”

More in this section

San Francisco 49ers v Arizona Cardinals San Francisco 49ers defeat Arizona Cardinals 38-10 in Mexico City
Murphy digs deep to snatch Cup final spot from Euro champion Hegarty Murphy digs deep to snatch Cup final spot from Euro champion Hegarty
2022 NBA Finals - Game Five Golden State Warriors facing legal action after FTX crypto collapse
RicciardoPlace: UK
<p>GOLD MEDAL: Andy Hackett holds the Carrot, a 30kg giant goldfish, in Bluewater Lakes Photograph: JasonCowler/BNPS </p>

'We're gonna need a bigger a bowl' - Angler lands one of world’s largest goldfish 

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.226 s