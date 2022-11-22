San Francisco 49ers defeat Arizona Cardinals 38-10 in Mexico City

The Cardinals were easily out done by the 49ers’ effort in clocking up five touchdowns.
JIMMY G: Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers throws a pass against the Arizona Cardinals. Picture: Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Tue, 22 Nov, 2022 - 08:34
PA Staff

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Arizona Cardinals 38-10 in Mexico City on Monday night.

Despite opening the scoring with a field goal in the first quarter, the Cardinals were easily outdone by the 49ers’ effort in clocking up five touchdowns.

San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo went 20 of 29 for 228 yards through the air to end the game with four scores.

Garoppolo’s scoring throws were split equally between wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and tight end George Kittle, with the 49ers claiming their third straight win with the victory.

The Cardinals’ performance was not helped by the absence of Pro Bowl quarterback Kyler Murray who missed his second game in a row with an injured hamstring.

The win leaves the 49ers on a 6-4 record after they struggled early in the season, while the Cardinals remain in losing territory at 4-7.

