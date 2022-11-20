Josh Moffett sets sights on becoming latest driver to win three national titles 

Accepting the Vard Memorial Trophy at the awards ceremony at the Sheraton Hotel, Athlone on Saturday night, Triton Showers National Rally champion Josh Moffett has set his sights on becoming the next driver after Niall Maguire and Declan Boyle to win three national titles.

With the series based on the best six scores from eight events, the thirty-year-old won this year’s and his second title with six straight wins.

“It’s been a good year for us, but it was by no means easy.”

With his Limerick co-driver Keith Moriarty, their Tom Gahan Motorsport run Hyundai i20 R5 never skipped a beat.

“Tom and the boys did a great job and we have all made it (car) work really well on Irish tarmac.”

Moffett revealed that his home rally in Monaghan was the one he enjoyed the most.

“Sam (brother) competed that day and he made it more challenging. It’s nice competing against anyone, but against your brother it’s special.”

As for future national titles he said, “I’m only thirty now and I feel I have the capacity to win it another few times. Obviously, you never know who comes to the table but we are certainly at the top of our game at the minute.”

As to what car he will campaign next year, he responded, “We are looking at all our options, we know what we have and what works, albeit newer cars can be better. I have good relationships with Hyundai and M-Sport and we will be talking to them all for sure.”

Tritons Showers are to continue their support of the series that next year will again consist of eighth rounds.

Meanwhile, Tipperary’s Casey Jay Coleman/Adam Coffey (Ford Fiesta Rally4) finished fifteenth overall and fourth in class 4 in Rally 2 Laghi - Rally dell'Ossola in Baveno (northern Italy). Galway’s Aoife Raftery and co-driver Geraldine McBride (Peugeot 208 Rally4) were tenth in the same class.

M-Sport are now the only team in the WRC yet to announce its line-up for the 2023 season following Toyota Gazoo Racing’s confirmation of its formation to seek its third consecutive title treble.

Northern Ireland co-driver Aaron Johnston and Japan’s Takamoto Katsuta have been promoted to their WRT and will share the third car with eight times WR champion Sebastien Ogier and his co-driver Vincent Landais.

2022 champions Finland’s Kalle Rovanpera/Jonne Halttunen and Welsh ace Elfyn Evans and his British co-driver Scott Martin will both have full campaigns.

Following the line-up announcement, Toyota Gazoo Racing’s team principal Jari-Matti Latvala added TGR is open to renting out one of its GR Yaris Rally1 cars in 2023. The 2023 WR series will consist of 14 events beginning with Rallye Monte-Carlo on January 19-22.

2023 Triton Showers National Rally Championship:

1. Midland Rally (March 5th); 2. Circuit of Kerry (April 2nd); 3. Cavan Rally (May 28th); 4. Raven’s Rock (Waterford) Rally (July 2nd); 5. Sligo Rally (July 16h); 6. ALMC Rally (Oldcastle) (August 13th). 7. Clare Rally (September 24th); 8. Fastnet Rally (October 29th).