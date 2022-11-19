Ding Junhui reaches final of UK Championship

The three-time champion is into his fourth final after a 6-3 victory over Tom Ford at the Barbican in York.
Chinas Ding Junhui during day eight of the Cazoo UK Snooker Championship at the York Barbican. Picture date: Saturday November 19, 2022.

Ding Junhui has reached the final of the UK Snooker Championship after beating Tom Ford.

The three-time champion is into his fourth final after a 6-3 victory at the Barbican in York.

Ding had dished out a 6-0 thrashing to Ronnie O'Sullivan in the quarter-finals as the world number one suffered a first whitewash in a Triple Crown event in his 30-year career.

He told the World Snooker Tour: "I missed a great chance to win 6-0. I picked the wrong choices with the colour balls and he started playing more relaxed. I took my eye off a little bit and maybe lost a little concentration.

"He didn't miss anything in the last few frames. I like to play here, since the first time I beat Steve Davis in 2005, I love this venue. I always feel good in the Barbican."

Ding is aiming to win the title he last won in 2019 and raced into a 5-0 lead and another whitewash looked on the cards.

But world number 32 Ford, who beat Joe Perry 6-4 in his quarter final, hit back to bring the score to 5-3 with breaks of 77, 64 and 64.

Another 64 break gave him the chance to make it 5-4 but Ding took the ninth frame 75-64 to reach the final.

He will face Mark Allen or Jack Lisowski who play in the other semi on Saturday night.

