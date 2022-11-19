Darragh McElhinney aiming to land maiden national senior cross-country title 

The journey from Glengarriff, Co Cork, to Rosapenna, Co Donegal, takes close to eight hours, totalling north of 500km.

But for the family of Darragh McElhinney, it’ll be a trip well worth making if the 22-year-old lands his first national senior cross-country title this weekend.

The UCD student is one of the favourites for the men’s race, but this is a title that’s famously hard to win, and McElhinney knows it, having finished second behind Hiko Tonosa in Santry last year.

The Ethiopian-born Dubliner is back in opposition on Sunday, along with Efrem Gidey of Clonliffe. The trio served up a riveting clash at this year’s nationals on the track over 5000m, where McElhinney played his cards last, and best, to win gold.

McElhinney isn’t thrilled about the championships moving to such a remote location, not so much for his sake as his parents’, who, like many others, will have to drive the length of the country.

But this also marks a return to his family’s roots.

“McElhinney is a Donegal name so my ancestors are from somewhere up there,” he says.

McElhinney travelled up on Friday and is staying at his cousins’ holiday home in Dunfanaghy.

“It’s nice to have it somewhere different,” he says of the event, which has been staged in Dublin for the past several years.

“It reminds me of races when I was younger where you hadn’t seen the courses before.”

McElhinney was highly impressive winning the Autumn Open Cross Country last month and he led UCD to victory at the Irish Universities Road Relays last week, his three-mile split five seconds quicker than he ran last year.

Last December, McElhinney produced the run of his life to win U23 silver at the European Cross Country in Dublin, leading the Irish team to gold.

He feels an even better athlete now.

“I’m way fitter. Last year I was doing things in training in the lead-up to nationals where I was always checking my watch twice after to make sure it was right. All those things I couldn’t believe I was doing are the norm now.”

Now in his final year of a degree in history and politics at UCD, McElhinney plans to become a full-time athlete once he finishes.

“Definitely for a few years anyway. Leading into the Paris Olympics I want to have nothing else to focus on.”

In August, McElhinney got a taste of the sport’s big stage when competing at the Europeans in Munich, where he was on track for a top-eight finish until the last lap of the 5000m, at which point his legs buckled and he faded to 16th.

“The funny thing was that I actually felt grand until it happened. I was kind of nearly pinching myself, thinking it was going exactly how I wanted it to go.”

He has no regrets about his mid-race ambition that night.

“It very nearly paid off.”

He hopes to contest the 3000m at the European Indoors in Istanbul next March and the 5000m at the World Championships in Budapest in August, while his aim is to lower his 5000m PB below 13:10 and his 3000m best below 7:37.

That would put him in a realm no Irish distance runner has entered in more than a decade. But more immediately, McElhinney wants to turn last year’s U23 silver into gold at this year’s European Cross Country, three weeks from Sunday, in Italy.

Taking on Tonosa and Gidey will be the perfect test before that. Anything less than gold in Donegal will leave him dissatisfied.

“I'd love to win it,” he says.

“It would mean a lot.”