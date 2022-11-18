Confirmed: Craig Breen returns to Hyundai Motorsport for 2023

Craig Breen’s expected return to Hyundai Motorsport has been confirmed with the Waterford to share a third Hyundai i20 N Rally 1 car with Spaniard Dani Sordo after the Alzenau based outfit revealed a four-crew, three-car line-up for next season’s World Rally Championship.

Breen enjoyed a stint with the team between 2019 and 2021 delivering four podium finishes.

He said: “Joining Hyundai Motorsport for the 2023 WRC season feels like a homecoming for me. We have secured some very memorable results together in the past, including several runner-up results, so hopefully I will be able to take that a step further.”

Breen divulged he’s been keeping an eye on the team during the season that finished with the recent FORUM8 Rally Japan, earlier this week, Breen amicably ended his tenure with the M-Sport WR team a year sooner than originally agreed.

“I have followed the team’s progress and development with interest, I can see the momentum that has been building. Having the backing of a manufacturer team like Hyundai is special and I’m sure we’ll have plenty more reasons to celebrate next season.”

He will be co-driven by Cavan’s James Fulton, the pair competed in Japan with Fulton replacing the recently retired Paul Nagle.

The team will be spearheaded by Thierry Neuville (previously confirmed) and Finnish ace Esapekka Lappi, who in a partial programme with Hyundai in 2022 took three podium finishes. Like Neuville, he will have a full WR programme in 2023.

The vastly experienced Sordo will share the third car with Breen. The Spaniard has been with the team since their first season in the WRC (2014) and is an impressive team player delivering five podium finishes in his past six outings.

Hyundai are the first team to confirm their 2023 line-up, Toyota Gazoo Racing and M-Sport Ford are expected to follow.