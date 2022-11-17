Craig Breen parts company with M-Sport Ford  

Motorsport

Craig Breen and the M-Sport Ford World Rally Team have ended their contractual agreement a year early and it's expected that the Waterford driver will return to Hyundai Motorsport for a limited programme in 2023. The decision to part company was amicable but not surprising.

Breen remarked: “I want to extend a big thank you to M-Sport and the whole team for everything they’ve done for me this year. It has been an important season as my first full-time drive and to complete that in a Puma has been fantastic.”

Breen was chosen to lead the team in the new hybrid era within the WRC. It began well when he finished third in the opening round Rallye Monte Carlo. However, he subsequently had a difficult season - leading to public criticism from within the M-Sport team. Breen spent much of his early years with M-Sport, winning the FIA WRC Academy in 2011, the S-WRC crown with the Fiesta S2000 in 2012 and made his world rally car debut with the Ford Fiesta WRC in 2014.

Richard Millener, M-Sport Ford Team Principal said, “I think we all knew the potential that was there. Unfortunately, though, sometimes things just don’t quite click and this is the reality of the situation we face.” M-Sport’s managing director Malcolm Wilson, added, “Unfortunately the consistency wasn’t there to lead the team into 2023.”

M-Sport will announce a new team leader in due course with former WR champion Ott Tanak being linked to the role.

Meanwhile, Motorsport Ireland has announced the three drivers that have made the shortlist for the Sexton Trophy Young Racing Driver of the Year award that carries support to the value of €50,000. Wexford’s Jack Byrne (19), Rathfarnham’s Alex Denning (23) and Wicklow's Max Hart (21) were chosen following the interview process earlier this week. Byrne contested the MINI Challenge UK Trophy Class this season and plans to eventually progress to the British Touring Car Championship. Denning, who raced at the head of the pack in the Mini JCW Championship Rookie Cup seems set for a move to sportscars. Hart, following successful seasons with Hyundai in the TCR UK series is weighing up his options between sportscars or racing in Europe during 2023. The winner will be announced at the Champions of Irish Motorsport ceremony at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Santry, Dublin on December 7th.

Elsewhere, Galway’s Aoife Raftery (21) competes in her second European rally in a week when she tackles Rally 2 Laghi - Rally dell'Ossola in Baveno (northern Italy) on Sunday. She will campaign a Peugeot 208 Rally4 sourced through Tamara Molinaro’s G-Carsport Team.

with Geraldine McBride in the co-driver’s seat. Seeded at No. 32, they are one of two Irish crews competing in the six stage 52.6 kilometre event where Tipperary’s Casey Jay Coleman/Adam Coffey, are seeded directly behind them in a Ford Fiesta Rally4. On last week’s Rally delle Marche, a gravel event, Raftery/McBride retired on eighth and penultimate stage with driveshaft problems. At the time, they were placed 28th of the 46 competitors.