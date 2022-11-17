Conor McKenna has chosen to go running with the Lions in 2023 - reports

Conor McKenna will head back to Australia in 2023 to play with Brisbane Lions.

McKenna travelled to Australia last week to meet five different clubs, namely Brisbane Lions, Port Adelaide, Geelong, St Kilda and Essendon.

“I’m talking to four or five clubs there, it’s getting to the small details,” he told Mitch Cleary of 7NEWS last week.

“My girlfriend is coming out so I’ll have to keep her in mind. It’s a tough decision.

“I went home and won the premiership (All-Ireland) which is sort of what I wanted to do, after I ticked that box, I was confident I was going to come back at some stage.

“Having two years out, I’ve probably learnt to appreciate it a bit more and what mistakes I made and what I did well and keen to get back in the swing of things."

The Australian journalist is reporting this morning that the Tyrone man has chosen the Lions as his first pick.

McKenna will join his former Bombers teammate Joe Daniher at the club once he signs the dotted line during the upcoming trade period.