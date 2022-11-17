Conor McKenna has chosen to go running with the Lions in 2023 - reports

The Eglish club man will head the state of Queensland for his return to AFL football after a two year absence from the game
Conor McKenna has chosen to go running with the Lions in 2023 - reports

BACK TO THE FUTURE: Conor McKenna celebrates scoring for Tyrone.

Thu, 17 Nov, 2022 - 09:04
Patrick Mulcahy

Conor McKenna will head back to Australia in 2023 to play with Brisbane Lions.

McKenna travelled to Australia last week to meet five different clubs, namely Brisbane Lions, Port Adelaide, Geelong, St Kilda and Essendon.

“I’m talking to four or five clubs there, it’s getting to the small details,” he told Mitch Cleary of 7NEWS last week.

“My girlfriend is coming out so I’ll have to keep her in mind. It’s a tough decision.

 “I went home and won the premiership (All-Ireland) which is sort of what I wanted to do, after I ticked that box, I was confident I was going to come back at some stage.

“Having two years out, I’ve probably learnt to appreciate it a bit more and what mistakes I made and what I did well and keen to get back in the swing of things."

The Australian journalist is reporting this morning that the Tyrone man has chosen the Lions as his first pick.

McKenna will join his former Bombers teammate Joe Daniher at the club once he signs the dotted line during the upcoming trade period.

More in this section

123.ie National Cross Country Championships Media Day Home comforts can take Nick Griggs to the top
Cazoo UK Championship - Day Three - York Barbican I’m having a great time – Ronnie O’Sullivan breezes into last eight
Ruthless Djokovic crushes Rublev to reach last four in Turin Ruthless Djokovic crushes Rublev to reach last four in Turin
Formula One Pre-Season Testing - Day Two - Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

End of the road for Mick Schumacher at Haas with Nico Hulkenberg replacing him

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.232 s