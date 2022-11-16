Ireland women secure historic T20 series win over Pakistan

Ireland women have claimed their first ever away series win after clinching victory over Pakistan in Lahore in their third T20 encounter by 34 runs.
A superb bowling performance limited Pakistan to 133 all out. Ireland skipper Laura Delaney and Arlene Kelly took three wickets each.
Ireland had batted first and made 167/4. Player of the series Gabby Lewis top scored with 71 off 46 deliveries while Amy Hunter scored 40.
WE WIN THE SERIES!!!— Ireland Women’s Cricket (@IrishWomensCric) November 16, 2022
What an effort from the team to give us our first series victory overseas! We win the final T20I by 34 runs 👏👏👏
Incredible moment 😍#BackingGreen ☘️🏏 @HanleyEnergy pic.twitter.com/Hg9LO7oKOa
Ireland had won the first T20 encounter with eight balls to spare on Saturday after a superb all-round performance by teenager Orla Prendergast.
Pakistan tied the series after a comfortable six wicket win on Monday.
Wednesday's success marks the first time a men's or women's Ireland side has recorded a series victory on the sub-continent.
More to follow