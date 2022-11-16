Ireland women secure historic T20 series win over Pakistan

Ireland women have claimed their first ever series win after clinching victory over Pakistan in Lahore in their third T20 encounter by 34 runs
Gaby Lewis and Orla Prendergast. File pic: Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub

Wed, 16 Nov, 2022 - 09:06
TJ Galvin

Ireland women have claimed their first ever away series win after clinching victory over Pakistan in Lahore in their third T20 encounter by 34 runs.

A superb bowling performance limited Pakistan to 133 all out. Ireland skipper Laura Delaney and Arlene Kelly took three wickets each.

Ireland had batted first and made 167/4. Player of the series Gabby Lewis top scored with 71 off 46 deliveries while Amy Hunter scored 40.

Ireland had won the first T20 encounter with eight balls to spare on Saturday after a superb all-round performance by teenager Orla Prendergast.

Pakistan tied the series after a comfortable six wicket win on Monday.

Wednesday's success marks the first time a men's or women's Ireland side has recorded a series victory on the sub-continent.

More to follow

