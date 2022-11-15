Patrick Flood the new face in Munster senior ranks

The 2023 championship has come into clear focus following the grading of the Munster senior and intermediate men.

There was no major change in either grade. The only new face in the senior ranks is Patrick Flood. He automatically moved up on the strength of his 2022 Munster and All-Ireland intermediate wins. Still the senior championship looks very tight and competitive, with just 12 players included.

Michael Bohane’s impressive breakthrough, when winning the Munster title last year, should give optimism to all the contenders, including Flood.

David Murphy winning the King of the Roads in September, puts him back in the clutch of players most likely to win. That comes with three asterisks: the draw, retaining that level of performance, and avoiding injury. The latter undermined his chances of retaining his European gold medal in June.

Martin Coppinger, is another big fish in this pond. He is a multiple winner, going all the way to the All-Ireland title, most recently in 2017. Some of the same asterisks apply to him as to Murphy. Above all else he is a player that builds momentum, if he gets to the closing stages he will be hard to stop.

The chances of the title ending up in Fermoy are very high. Arthur McDonagh went all the way to All-Ireland victory in 2021. He would have to be on any shortlist. Gary Daly, winner of King of the Roads in 2021, has an equal claim to be seen as a potential winner. Could Patrick Flood make the sort of leap to the top that James Buckley did?

Michael Bohane as reigning champion, is also a live contender. He deserves credit for the manner he won last year, with a similar mindset, he could be in the frame again. Then there is European Champion, Séamus Sexton, that title alone warrants serious consideration. He reached the final last year. James O’Donovan is another big name. He has come tantalisingly close, most recently against McDonagh in 2021.

As former champions both Aidan Murphy and Killian Kingston have to be considered potential winners. John O’Rourke and the returning Michael Harrington would be dark horses.

The intermediate grade offered more opportunities for reshaping the bowling landscape. It is surprising that some of the bright new stars didn’t raise their own hands for inclusion. Being realistic it is an easier championship to win than the Junior A, which has far more players and minefields.

Even if the changes are not major, there are some very positive outcomes. Both Edmund Sexton and Willie O’Donovan were dropped down to Junior A. Both have been outstanding servants to the game and they now find themselves in the relevant grade. Likewise, Éamon Bowen moving down from senior is a good move for him and the intermediate grade.

Wayne Parkes will bring a much needed infusion of youth into the grade. The pity is that some equally talented young guns are not there with him. John Creedon comes back up following his All-Ireland Junior A win. He has plenty to offer here too.

John Young beat Kenneth Murphy by a bowl in Lyre. They made the forestry entrance in two big shots each, with Murphy winning both. Young was very tight right with his third one, but it settled well and won him a lead he never relinquished. He produced a score changing shot, a massive bowl towards Crowley’s bend that put him a bowl of odds clear.

He extended his lead to well over a bowl of odds in the next four to McCarthy’s bend. Murphy brought it back to a level bowl at the big tree. He didn’t build on that with his next one, but regained ground again with his second last. They both beat that line in another one, with Young winning that exchange too to hold his bowl of odds.

David McCarthy and Darren Lynch beat Edwin Collins and Dermot Hegarty in the Marsh Road doubles final. They were a bowl up after four. A big bowl from Hegarty levelled it and Collins gained the lead with his seventh. The winners regained the lead and a big bowl from Lynch set them on the road to win by a bowl.