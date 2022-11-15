'He fit two lifetimes into his 66 years' - Jerry Holland remembered in fond farewell 

Jerry Holland was remembered as a loyal, loving, and larger-than-life father and friend at his funeral Mass on Tuesday.

A ubiquitous force in Munster Rugby from the long lead-in to professionalism through to those champagne days in Cardiff, he was there for it all.

Munster Rugby was there for him at St Patrick’s Church, Rochestown, as were those from Cork Con and the wider rugby world, colleagues from EBS (his “fourth child”), his Monkstown golf buddies, friends from his beloved Mount Oval, and his family.

The current Munster squad, unexpectedly back in Cork five days after their victory over South Africa ‘A’, took their places to the right of the congregation, while the Taoiseach was represented by his aide de camp.

Billy Holland, who followed in his father’s footsteps by representing Munster and Ireland and working alongside him with EBS for the past two years, delivered a heartfelt eulogy that underlined the turnout from across the province and further afield.

“Dad had this great ability to make you feel like you were the only person in the room, to make you feel like you’re the most important person in the world. We all loved dad’s big, heart-warming smile, the big, happy head on him, wide mouth and no eyes,” said Billy in a warm address, punctuated by humour.

Jerry Holland made the most of life to the very end. He was in Texas two months ago for his youngest son Joe’s wedding, and in Portugal with the lads last month playing four rounds of golf.

One story from Texas recalled a family moment with musicians playing songs and the grandkids going wild. Joy all around. As the musicians finished up, Jerry, the loving granddad, quietly slipped them a few quid to play on. Anything to savour the moment a while longer.

“That was dad, always doing his thing in the background to ensure we were always having the best time possible.

“He lived life to the very fullest right until the end. He was robbed of 20 years, however, he managed to fit two lifetimes into his 66 years.”

That echoed his work as Munster manager. Everything running that bit smoother for his presence.

“The players loved him. There was this incredible bond between them all based around respect and loyalty. Dad demanded loyalty and once you demonstrated it to him, he had your back for life. He was like a father figure to many of them.

“Dad was so good to me, so supportive. He never put any pressure on me, never critiqued my rugby or analysed my game. However, one time I asked for feedback on my game years ago. I pressed him and I pressed him and I pressed him and I was like, ‘Dad, come on, give me something, will ya?’ And he eventually just blurts out, ‘Billy, you need a speed coach!’

“I spoke to him several times every single day. I do not get into the car without ringing him. I’ve not made one life decision without his guidance. He was my rock and I don’t know what I will do without him.”

He was a top-class tennis player in his youth, ranked no 1 in Ireland at 18 before rugby took over. His rugby passion to his final days was Cork Con and he was so proud to be president for their treble year in 2016/17.

Jerry Holland, Cork and Munster Rugby legend, dearly loved father of Billy, Paula, and Joe, loving brother of Margaret, Eddie, Anne, and Claire, adored grandad of Ava, Matthew, Alex, Seán, and the late darling Emmeline, was played out to Billy Joel’s Piano Man. May he rest in peace.