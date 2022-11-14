Ronnie O’Sullivan speaks of ‘imposter syndrome’ feeling after advancing in York

World champion Ronnie O’Sullivan eased into the last 16 of the UK Championship with a 6-2 win over Matthew Stevens but then admitted to feeling 'impostor syndrome' and not wanting to play snooker right now
Ronnie O’Sullivan speaks of ‘imposter syndrome’ feeling after advancing in York

IMPOSTER SYNDROME: Ronnie O’Sullivan is through to the UK Championship last 16. Pic: Zac Goodwin/PA

Mon, 14 Nov, 2022 - 17:01
PA Sport

World champion Ronnie O’Sullivan eased into the last 16 of the UK Championship with a 6-2 win over Matthew Stevens but then admitted to feeling “impostor syndrome” and not wanting to play snooker right now.

The 46-year-old looked in good form at York Barbican and hit two century breaks to take a step towards claiming a record eighth title.

While O’Sullivan clinched a record-equalling seventh world crown in May and backed it up with victory at the Hong Kong Masters in front of 9,000 fans last month, he revealed his flatness after a routine round-one success on Monday.

I don't really want to play snooker at the moment

“I feel flat, I’ll be honest with you,” he told BBC Two.

“I don’t really want to play snooker at the moment, I don’t play much snooker. I just listen to my body, listen to my mind and just go out there and treat it like a practice.

“One thing I am doing is applying myself mentally. Whether I play good or bad, I don’t really care and I will always apply myself well while I am out there, but I don’t feel buzzed up at the moment. I suppose that is normal.

“I am just here enjoying York – it is such a lovely place. I am going to be here for the duration, no matter what. I just like it here, you know.”

Ronnie O’Sullivan, pictured after winning his seventh world title in May, says winning tournaments makes him feel “a bit of a fake” (Zac Goodwin/PA)

The world number one rejected suggestions in the summer he was the greatest in the sport’s history after his Crucible triumph.

And he again raised questions about how long he will continue to play snooker following this win over Welshman Stevens, who after taking the fifth frame to reduce the deficit to 3-2 had no answer to the Rocket.

O’Sullivan added: “I shouldn’t even be playing at my age really, by rights.

“Look at (Stephen) Hendry, (Steve) Davis and those guys, so I don’t take it too seriously and just find it quite funny I am still here. I feel like I have a bit of imposter syndrome.

“I felt happier when I lost them five finals because it felt right but when I’ve started to win a few tournaments, I don’t really feel like I deserve it or that I have played well enough.

“It feels like there has been a plot maybe to allow me to do it, so you feel like a bit of a fake.

“I feel a bit not good about it, so that is why when I won the worlds I was saying it wasn’t really a great thing for me because it put me in that place again of questioning myself and the game.

“I don’t get excited like I used to. I am here to do a job.”

More in this section

Baku 2015 European Games - Day 13 Wildcats' Hickey and Bracken of Liffey Celtics get Euro basketball call-up for Ireland
Andy Farrell file photo Andy Farrell in contention for World Rugby’s coach of the year award
Minnesota Vikings v Buffalo Bills The Buffalo Bills pull off the craziest two minutes in NFL history ... again
YorkPlace: UKPlace: Scotland
<p>-</p>

A World Cup kick-off, the Wallabies in town, provincial hurling: your sport on TV this week

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.253 s