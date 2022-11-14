Wildcats' Hickey and Bracken of Liffey Celtics get Euro basketball call-up for Ireland

COACH James Weldon has named two uncapped players in his final 12-woman squad for their EuroBasket 2023 Qualifier game against the Netherlands on November 27th in Tallaght.

Waterford Wildcats’ Sarah Hickey and Ciara Bracken of Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics make the breakthrough to senior level. 18-year-old Hickey featured for both the U18 and U20 Ireland women’s teams in the summer’s European Championships, while 21-year-old Bracken has also previously represented Ireland through the underage ranks.

American-born Bridget Herlihy, who plays with Mark Basket Marbo Kinna in Sweden, is set for a Euro debut against the Dutch, following an impressive bow at international level in friendlies against Estonia and Portugal in August. DCU Mercy’s Hannah Thornton and Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics’ Sorcha Tiernan return to the squad.

The big head-turner is the return to the fold after a 13-year absence of Orla O’Reilly. Head coach Weldon, who has been in constant dialogue with the 32-year-old since he took charge of the Irish team in 2018, has rewarded O’Reilly’s fine form in Australia with a call-up for the tie. She was a key part of the Ireland squad who reached the last eight of the FIBA 3x3 European Games in Azerbaijan in 2015.

Her inclusion adds significant experience to a squad, already boasting Trinity Meteors pair Claire Melia and Dayna Finn, Ireland senior women’s captain Edel Thornton, as well as Rachel Huijsdens and Killester’s Michelle Clarke, who all have been in scintillating form to start the Super League season.

Said Weldon: “We believe the experience of Orla will be of immense value to the team we’ve selected, as we transition the younger players into the team. Sarah Hickey and Ciara Bracken are in line for their first senior caps and we believe that we have a good blend of youth and experience."

The game at the National Arena tips off at 5.15pm with live coverage on TG4.

Ireland senior women’s squad: Ciara Bracken (Liffey Celtics), Michelle Clarke (Killester), Dayna Finn (Trinity Meteors), Bridget Herlihy (Mark Basket Marbo Kinna, Sweden), Sarah Hickey (Waterford Wildcats), Rachel Huijsdens (DCU Mercy), Claire Melia (Trinity Meteors), Áine O’Connor (Liffey Celtics), Orla O’Reilly (Waverly Falcons, Australia), Edel Thornton (Singleton SuperValu Brunell), Hannah Thornton (DCU Mercy), Sorcha Tiernan (Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics).

Standby List: Mia Furlong (The Address UCC Glanmire), Kate Hickey (Waterford Wildcats), Sarah Kenny (Trinity Meteors), Maeve Phelan (DCU Mercy).