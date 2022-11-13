Win over Ballincollig has Maree three clear

University of Galway Maree are three points clear at the top of InsureMyVan.ie Super League after a 100-90 win at last season’s South Conference winners Emporium Cork Basketball.

Maree and Emporium (Ballincollig) both sat on four wins ahead of their top of the table clash but it was the visitors who showed mettle in the final quarter. Jarett Haines was in fine form for Maree, sinking 32 points, alongside teammate Joe-Junior Mvuezolo on 29.