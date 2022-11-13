Win over Ballincollig has Maree three clear

The Address UCC Glanmire responded to last weekend's cup exit with a victory.
Mia Furlong, The Address UCC Glanmire attempts a three-point score against i3PT Fr. Mathews. Picture: Larry Cummins

Sun, 13 Nov, 2022 - 18:53
Cian Locke

University of Galway Maree are three points clear at the top of InsureMyVan.ie Super League after a 100-90 win at last season’s South Conference winners Emporium Cork Basketball. 

Maree and Emporium (Ballincollig) both sat on four wins ahead of their top of the table clash but it was the visitors who showed mettle in the final quarter. Jarett Haines was in fine form for Maree, sinking 32 points, alongside teammate Joe-Junior Mvuezolo on 29. 

Reigning champions Garvey’s Tralee Warriors got back to winning ways with an 85-64 win at Moycullen. The hosts showed some positive signs early on and Grant Olsson proved tough for Warriors to deal with, but De’Ondre Jackson stepped up once again to top the scoring charts with 30 points, averaging 26.3 so far this season.

After knocking out the champions in the Cup last week, DBS Éanna made the fourth quarter their own to win against Energywise Ireland Neptune. It was a team performance that will please Darren McGovern with Marko Tomic leading the way in terms of scoring on 19 points, closely followed by Neil Lynch (17), Sean Jenkins (16) and Joshua Wilson (15). Jordan Blount scored 31 in defeat.

Killester led right from the start to secure a 76-65 win against Belfast Star, Bright St. Vincent’s got their second win of the league season with a 93-79 win over the promoted EJ Sligo All-Stars, while Griffith College Templeogue picked up their third win of the season, with a well-earned win away to UCD Marian

UCC Demons were 94-87 winners over Flexachem KCYMS at the Mardyke Arena on Sunday. Tala Fam Thiam top scored with 20 points.

In the women's Superleague, The Address UCC Glanmire responded to last weekend’s InsureMyHouse.ie National Cup exit, with an 86-72 win over i3PT Fr. Mathews. The ever-consistent Brittany Byrd top scored with 28 points.

<p>LOOKING AT YA: UCC Demons' James Hannigan nailed a long range three-pointer with time expired on the half on Sunday at Mardyke Arena.</p>

