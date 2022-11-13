Craig Breen's season ends in disappointmentin Japan

In a season that began with great expectations for Waterford’s Craig Breen (Ford Puma Rally1) following his third place in Rallye Monte Carlo, yet again ended in disappointment, this time on the FORUM8 Rally Japan, the final round of the World Rally Championship.

With his new co-driver Cavan’s James Fulton alongside, second place on the first of the nineteen stages offered hope in the Land of the Rising Sun.

Entering the fourth stage they occupied fifth and were still very much in contention - 11.5 seconds off the lead. But disaster struck on the first run through the 22.4 kilometre Shitera Town stage when their M-Sport Ford Puma understeered resulting in heavy impact with a barrier that forced their retirement. Indeed, the damage to the barrier was such that the second run over the stage was cancelled.

Returning under Rally2 (for the seventh time this season) for the final two days, the Breen/Fulton partnership collected a slow puncture on Saturday’s opening stage and utilised the remainder of the rally to work on their partnership.

On the final leg they opted for a full wet package to maximise their chances of taking a Power Stage victory. In very wet conditions, they were quickest on the penultimate stage and also netted the Power Stage by the strong margin of 11.8 seconds, in event terms, they were twenty-fourth.

Describing the stage as incredibly tricky, Breen said, “It's been another trying weekend. I feel very sorry for everybody involved. Everyone has been putting their heart and soul into this, collectively we deserve much better results than we've been getting but it just hasn’t been, unfortunately.”

With speculation linking him to a limited programme with Hyundai Motorsport for 2023 and responding to the question - would be back in the Ford Puma for a full season next year, he replied, “I don’t know, all I have in front of me is Killarney (Historic Rally) in three weeks’ time, three runs up Moll’s Gap, that’s all I’m worried about at the minute.”

Meanwhile, the rally was won by the Belgian crew of Thierry Neuville and Martijn Wydaeghe, who secured a fifth win of the season for Hyundai Motorsport. They finished 11.1 seconds in front of team mates Estonian’s Ott Tanak/Martin Jarveoja, who concluded their three year tenure with the team. Neuville was locked in a great battle with Toyota’s Elfyn Evans, who led midway through Saturday’s leg. Neuville moved ahead but Evans cut the deficit to 0.6 seconds with four stages remaining. A stage win for Neuville on S.S. 16 and trouble for Evans gave the Belgian an easier passage to victory. Local hero Takamoto Katsuta and his Tyrone co-driver Aaron Johnston gave the Toyota team the final step of the podium. The Wexford/Waterford crew of Eamon Boland and Micky Joe Morrissey (Ford Fiesta R5) were seventeenth.

Meanwhile, Monaghan crews dominated the Threemilehouse based Drumlin Navigation Trial, the second round of the national series with victory going to Michael Tynan and his nephew Ciaran Tynan (Subaru). They completed the 120-mile route on ten penalties fewer than Darragh Kelly/Oisin Sherlock (Subaru).

FORUM8 Rally Japan (Round 13 World Rally Championship): 1. T. Neuville/M. Wydaeghe (Hyundai i20 N Rally1) 2h. 43m. 52.3s; 2. O. Tanak/M. Jarveoja (Hyundai i20 N Rally1) +1m. 11.1s; 3. T. Katsuta/A. Johnston (Toyota GR Yaris Rally1)+2m. 11.3s; 4. S. Ogier/V. Landais (Toyota GR Yaris Rally1)+2m. 23.6s; 5. E. Evans/S. Martin (Toyota GR Yaris Rally1)+4m. 05.1s; 6. G. Greensmith/J. Andersson (Ford Puma Rally1)+4m. 07.4s; 7. G. Munster/L. Louka (Hyundai i20 N Rally2)+7m. 50.8s; 8. T. Suninen/M. Marrkula (Hyundai i20 N Rally2)+8m. 12.4s; 9. E. Lindholm/R. Hamalainen (Skoda Fabia Evo)+8m. 25.6s; 10. H. Kovalainen/S. Kitagawa (Skoda Fabia)+8m. 59.8s. 17. E. Boland/MJ Morrissey *Ford Fiesta R5 MkII)+18m. 42.0s.; 24. C. Breen/J. Fulton (Ford Puma Rally1)+33m. 22.1s.

World Rally Championship Drivers’ Standings (Final round): 1. K. Rovanpera 255points; 2. O. Tanak 205pts; 3. T. Neuville 193pts; 4. E. Evans 134pts; 5. T. Katsuta 122pts; 6. S. Ogier 97pts; 7. C. Breen 84pts; 8. D. Sordo 59pts; 9. E. Lappi 58pts; 10. G. Greensmith 44pts.

World Rally Championship for Manufacturers’ Standings (Final round): 1. Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT 525points; 2. Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT 455pts; 3. M-Sport Ford World Rally Team 257pts; 4. Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT NG 138pts.

Drumlin Navigation Trial (Round 2, Motorsport Ireland National Navigation Trial Championship) Threemilehouse: 1. M. Tynan/C. Tynan (Subaru) 19penalties;

Experts: D. Kelly/O. Sherlock (Subaru) 29pens; 2. M. Carbin/C. Mohan (Subaru) 55pens; 3. D. Mackarel/C. Boylan (Subaru) 59pens.

Semi-Experts: E. Sherry/P. Corcoran (Starlet) 77pens; 2. D. Treanor/C. McMahon (Subaru) 91pens; 3. M. Conlon/M. Connolly (Subaru) 194pens.

Novices: 1. D. Hagan/R. Farrell (Subaru) 93pens; 2. D. Kelly/E. Doherty (Subaru) 125pens; 3. E. Dixon/M. Lennon (Subaru) 145pens.

Beginners: 1. M. Maguire/M. Maguire (Subaru) 199pens; 2. M. Swinburne/G. Swinburne (Subaru) 233pens; 3. C. McGorman/A. McGorman (Subaru) 238pens.