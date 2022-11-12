North Melbourne and Adelaide qualify for AFLW's Preliminary Finals

North Melbourne brushed aside Richmond Tigers by 36 points to move forward to next Saturday’s preliminary final against the Melbourne Demons.

The Kangaroos scored 11 goals in a stunning performance at the Swinburne Centre, after so much controversy surrounding the fixture all week after tickets were sold out after 13 minutes of going on general sale. Over 2,400 attended the game officially.

The opening quarter saw six goals shared between the sides with North Melbourne’s two behinds being the crucial difference at quarter time.

But the visitors opened the shoulders in the second quarter pushing the lead out to 29 points kicking five majors to Richmond’s one.

The Kangaroos never looked back in the second half rounding out a 36-point win.

Vikki Wall might have only had five disposals but showed real grit and determination in the half forward line with six tackles and contributed to the Kangaroo’s successes.

Erika O’Shea missed out the game due to the eye injury that has ruled her out of the Finals series so far. The Cork woman hopes to make it back for next Saturday’s Preliminary final against Melbourne Demons Adelaide got through their home semi-final against Collingwood in very tough conditions at Unley Oval as two heavy storms passed through South Australia.

The Crows have kept their hopes of back-to-back Premierships alive after the 12-point win. The game was delayed by 30 minutes due to thunder and lightning within 10km of Unley Oval (under AFL rule).

When the game did start, it took 15 seconds for the hosts to get the opening major through a flowing move from the centre bounce, brilliantly finished off by Eloise Jones. Adelaide led at quarter time by 11 points before a further delay of 20 minutes because of another band of thunder and lightning, which hit the ground right at the end of the opening quarter.

Crows star Anne Hatchard kicked the only goal of the second quarter but conditions on the field had dramatically worsened due to the heavy rain that had fallen. At the long break, the Crows led by 18 points.

Eliza James kicked an early third quarter goal to give the Pies a bit of Oxygen heading to the final quarter but the Crows showed great experience and fought to hold out the Collingwood comeback to head to next Friday’s Preliminary final against Brisbane.

Mayo’s Niamh Kelly had 10 disposals in the game for the winners as the Crows could welcome back Ailish Considine for selection ahead of next Friday’s crucial encounter.

Both Sarah Rowe and Aishling Sheridan worked extremely hard in midfield for the Pies. Rowe had seven disposals and laid six tackles while the Cavan woman had six disposals and laid seven tackles of her own.

2022 NAB AFLW Finals Series Season 7 (all start times are GMT)

Saturday, November 12th

Semi final 1: Richmond 6.2 (38) lost to North Melbourne 11.8 (74)

Semi Final 2: Adelaide Crows 3.5 (23) beat Collingwood 1.5 (11)

Friday, November 18th

Preliminary Final 1: Brisbane Lions vs Adelaide Crows, Metricon Stadium (8:40am)

Saturday November 19th

Preliminary Final 2: Melbourne Demons vs North Melbourne, Ikon Park (4:10am)

Weekend of November 26/27

AFLW Grand Final: Winner of PF1 vs Winner of PF2