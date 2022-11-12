Hoop dreamer: How basketball saved a Belfast boy and his hopes for the Irish game

He calls his foundation Sport Changes Life because back in the day it changed – saved – his.

Gareth Maguire was a child of the Troubles in more ways than one. Outside it was Belfast while behind closed doors – though they were never locked in case a neighbour might have to pass through, gun in hand, to evade the army and police – Jim Maguire was waging another war of his own.

He was an alcoholic and in the words of his son, “not a very nice man”. He never worked a day in his life yet was too proud to claim the dole; instead his drinking money came out of what his beleaguered wife Pat had earned from being a cleaner in an old people’s home. His kids never got to have a relationship with his parents; they’d never even meet. And he could be abusive. Sometimes physically, and especially verbally.

“He was a brutally vicious man with his tongue,” says his son in his effusive, candid manner over Zoom between taking meetings with a couple of US-based business partners.

“He’d constantly talk about my special needs, that I needed to go to a ‘special school’. Now, there’s nothing wrong with a special school, believe me, and I’m still a terrible speller. But he’d constantly cast doubts on me every day and to be honest I still suffer with anxiety and with my confidence to this day as a result.”

He gets by these days by going for an early morning walk with his faithful dog Pippen, taking in the scenery that surrounds him and having a hugely loving family of his own with Deirdre and their three girls but back then his primary refuge was sport and the people it helped surround him with.

His PE teacher in De La Salle was one Danny Fulton. A living saint to him and like a second father to him because he didn’t really have one of his own.

“I remember there was a parent-teacher meeting in the school while I was in the gym, shooting a basketball. There were stairs down to the assembly hall and on his way to the parent-teacher meeting my father fell down the stairs, drunk. I only found out about that afterwards; someone cornered him off, alerted Danny, and Danny protected me, got me home, then my dad. When your house was as destructive as ours, you’d find other places to get away from it. Often on a Saturday night I would get two buses to sit in Danny Fulton’s house and then he’d leave me home.” That’s whenever there wasn’t a basketball game on a Saturday night. During the winter there usually was. Either in the leisure centre in Andytown (only non-locals call it Andersonstown) or the Kerri Inn, taking in a game of St Gall’s or Star’s or Smithwicks’ or Annadale. Didn’t matter that his father never went to those games or even any of his own. The hardwood was his sanctuary, the people there his family.

“I couldn’t get enough of it. I’d do all kinds of jobs so I wouldn’t have to pay into the Kerri Inn, like mop the floor or putting away glasses in the bar – people could have a drink there and watch the game. The scene just blew my mind. Seeing [St Gall’s American pro player] Boo Williams for the first time and not believing how big his shoes were. Or this really cool dude with long blonde hair called Dave Hopla who didn’t seem to miss a shot. You could have a thousand people crammed into the Andytown Leisure Centre. I used to go to all the practices. You’d have someone like [veteran international] Eugene Young recognise you and say, ‘Are you alright, son?’ Just good people looking out for you. When I started making Irish [underage teams], Paul Kennedy and his wife and the club [St Gall’s] running a raffle for me at halftime of a national league game, just so I could play for my country. One of the best days of my life was when John Kennedy dipped his huge frame under the porch of our front door and asked my mother would I like to try out basketball with St Gall’s.”

As for his best day? Well with that one he gives an answer a bit like the one Bruno Kirby’s character in City Slickers: the day he stood up to his father and ordered him to leave the house for good.

“I was 16. He was the first person I ever punched but I was a big lad and he was just tormenting our family.”

And like Kirby’s character, would he say it was also his worst day? “No. I wouldn’t say it was my worst day at all, because there had been too many worst days beforehand.”

A few years later Jim Maguire was found dead from the drink in a wee apartment in a loyalist area he’d been living in for a while.

By then Gareth was a senior international. He actually got first called up to the senior national squad – by Fulton as it happens – in 1988 when he was only 18. It was a tour of the US and after their first game he and fellow teen Cormac O’Donoghue from Killarney were brought along to a bar by their veteran teammates. Maguire got talking by the bar to this Englishman who had a wave of long hair to cover over a disfigurement.

“He asked me where I was from. I told him Belfast. He said he used to work there for a short while. I asked what did he work at and he told me he’d been a soldier. Anyway he talked about how mad it was, how one day he was on a patrol by these army barracks called Silver City and they were passing a local school. The kids were having a snowball fight out in the yard and started throwing a few at the police and army which was just a bit of fun. But then some kid put a stone in a snowball and threw it at the army and the next thing this soldier shot a plastic bullet into the schoolyard. I couldn’t believe it when he said it. I was in that schoolyard that same day, a first year in De La Salle. The next thing your man’s unit was transferred out of Silver City and into Crossmaglen where his jeep got hit with a landmine and that’s how he was disfigured.” Small world, mad world.

But at least Maguire got to see more of it. For over 15 years he played for the national team, becoming its most capped ever player, during which time he transferred from Gall’s to team up with Fulton and his son Adrian with Star of the Sea to form one of the greatest domestic duos the Irish league has known.

“When someone points out I’m the most capped player to play for Ireland I always say I’m the luckiest person to play for Ireland. I got to go and see places like Switzerland, Iceland, Germany, America when so many of my friends growing up never got to do any of that. And what I’ve found is that because I got out of Belfast it enabled me to live in Belfast. I know what the rest of the world is like and yet I can still live in Belfast because I love Belfast. And I can get to do my small bit to make it a better place.”

He, along with his wife Deirdre, have gone about doing that in numerous ways. They both were PE teachers, with Deidre, being a good bit more academically-minded than her other half, going on to be a lecturer in sport and society in their alma mater Ulster University Jordanstown. For years she taught in one of the most challenging areas in the city, the Ardoyne, coming to care for the children there as if they were her own. With that their hearts were lifted and sometimes broken. One student was shot dead just sitting innocuously in her house right across the road from a loyalist group; another student tried to blow up Belfast Airport. But other kids survived, even thrived, with sport and basketball often paving the way.

Maguire himself taught for 15 years in a couple of integrated schools, the first being Lagan College before transferring to the predominantly-Protestant area of Carrickfergus. “At first I used to get challenged all the time by certain individuals in the town. But then I went and met and sat down with groups in the town and said, ‘Listen, I might be a Fenian but all I’m trying to do is help. Just let me help the kids get into education.’

“Back then and even today the level of underachievement in working-class Protestant areas in Northern Ireland is frightening. They don’t like to say it or admit it but it’s frightening. And what we did was build relationships through basketball, to help kids see there’s another world out there, just as what happened to me.” That meant also forming relationships with an array of other parties. The police. Even paramilitaries, as in loyalist paramilitaries. “We would go and meet the necessary people if a young fella was under threat, maybe owed money to the wrong people. And over time we became really trusted.” They ran a basketball club in the area with his own three daughters – Anna, Enya and Erin, all Irish underage internationals and the two eldest of them capped at senior – playing alongside new friends from the ‘other’ community. Deidre with her academic background and knowledge of the research drew up a 26-week community programme that secured government funding – “We weren’t interested in just something that lasted six weeks, we wanted to form real meaningful connections” – offering 90 minutes of indoor sport and the same length of time again on personal development for the 30 kids or so who would enlist each time.

GOOD POINT: At the inaugural Sport for Social Good Conference organised by Sport for Business in partnership with Allianz is Gareth Maguire, Sport Changes Life. Picture: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

After a while he and Deirdre were working full-time for the foundation they’d set. They established a programme called Victory Scholars, linking US collegiate athletes who wanted to do a masters with Irish colleges who had national league basketball programmes, the vision that some of those American players might have an impact on the community and youngsters like Hopla and Williams had on a young Maguire back in the early 80s.

The Victory Scholars is still going strong. Unfortunately, the EHoops programme and the club in Carrickfergus is not. Five or so years ago Maguire got a call from someone in Stormont to tip him off that a couple of influential people in the community had felt he’d stepped on their toes and he was on a threat list.

And so he moved on and with him so did Deirdre, the family and Sport Changes Life. Next weekend will be the third time he will bring to Ireland a spate of NCAA D1 teams to play over here. The first two were staged in Belfast – US television, after casing the country deemed the Odyssey was the only suitable venue on the island – and were highly successful; the first featured a buzzer-beater that made the top 10 plays on ESPN’s Sports Center that night. Brexit along with Covid though means he is now bringing it to Dublin’s National Basketball Arena (followed by one next week in London, with others to follow in Dubai).

Again ESPN will be in the house to boom it across America. So will four Division One women’s college teams, the first time US women’s college basketball will be stated outside the States. His plan is that it’ll create connections, open Ireland and Irish basketball to major US corporations, and also ignite a dream for Irish kids attending, just as was the case with his three daughters who all have either played or are currently playing D1 college hoops in the States.

“We have to think a bit differently and bigger in Ireland when it comes to basketball. People can get caught up too much on who is going to win the Cup this year or who is going to do the table for the U12 game at the weekend. They’re all the normal things you have to do to keep a club running but the sport, and especially its governing body, have to see beyond that.

“College basketball isn’t as big in America as it was in the 1980s or 1990s. Back then NBA talent stayed in college for two, three, four years. The only Irish kids who could have played at the D1 collegiate level would have been freak talents like a Liam McHale, Tom O’Sullivan, Karl Donnelly, a Kieran Donaghy. The system has now changed. The blue-chip US talent is going earlier into the NBA, sometimes even skipping college altogether. But it is still an elite level and it’s one Irish kids can be part of.

“CJ Fulton scored 17 points for Lafayette on their opening night against Miami. He’s going to be a stud, I mean a top European professional point guard. Now, would I want my own son to go? My three daughters are Stateside and our hearts are broken, Deirdre and myself miss them so much. They’ll call or text Deirdre at 5.30 in the morning Houston time and they’re going to the gym to shoot and it’s dark. It’s a huge commitment, training twice a day. I’d love if we made it better here but right now the setup is not good enough to keep the talent here. It’s just not good enough, training twice a week in a gym you’ve to fork out a fortune on.

“I was talking to a well-known Dublin basketball person the other day and it’s costing his club €55,000 a year on hall hire alone. That is crazy. As a sport we have to attract investment but it starts with relationships. Too often we have the hand out and don’t give enough back as a sport.

“I think this new [Basketball Ireland] CEO [John Feehan] will change things. To me there are a couple of things the sport has to do in the coming years. It has to seriously go after proper commercial sponsorship for its international programme. I can safely say Deirdre and myself have forked out over €100,000 easily through the years so our kids could keep playing for Ireland. We had to re-mortgage the house several times to make that happen. There’s not a chance a kid from my background would have been able to play for Ireland now with the cost it involves.

“And most importantly we’ve to improve the commerciality so our clubs can have their own facilities. You look at gymnastics clubs. They seem to be able to build their own arenas around the country. We’ve to start doing that. Not to wait to team up with other indoor sports or wait for the government. Use our power, use our connections with the States.” He is.

