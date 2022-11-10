Lando Norris struck down with suspected food poisoning ahead of Brazilian GP

The McLaren driver, 22, was forced to abandon his media duties at Interlagos on Thursday, and is resting at the team hotel in Sao Paulo.
Lando Norris struck down with suspected food poisoning ahead of Brazilian GP
McLaren driver Lando Norris was ruled out of his media duties on Thursday with suspected food poisoning (David Davies/PA)
Thu, 10 Nov, 2022 - 16:47
Philip Duncan

Lando Norris is facing a race against time to be fit for the start of the Brazilian Grand Prix weekend after going down with suspected food poisoning.

The McLaren driver, 22, was forced to abandon his media duties at Interlagos on Thursday, and is resting at the team hotel in Sao Paulo.

Interlagos plays host to Formula One’s final sprint round of the campaign, with first practice taking place at 12:30pm local time on Friday.

Qualifying, which determines the grid for Saturday’s sprint race, follows at 4pm ahead of Sunday’s main event.

McLaren expect Englishman Norris, who has been in Brazil since last weekend, to be in his cockpit on Friday.

However, Dutch driver Nyck de Vries, who stood in for Alex Albon at the Italian Grand Prix in September – after the London-born Williams driver contracted appendicitis – is on standby.

Norris, seventh in the championship standings, suffered tonsillitis at the races in Spain and Monaco in May but was still able to compete.

More in this section

NBA roundup: Bucks, minus Giannis, top Thunder in 2 OTs NBA roundup: Bucks, minus Giannis, top Thunder in 2 OTs
Leading men’s tennis players urged to speak out at Saudi event by Amnesty Leading men’s tennis players urged to speak out at Saudi event by Amnesty
Athletics Ireland announce 123.ie as new national sponsor Ademola focused on taking next step after making his big leap onto the world stage
McLarenNorrisPlace: UK
<p>Garreth Blount Jr pictured with his brother Jordan after being presented with a reward to recognise Jordan's achievement in playing for the Irish senior men's team. Picture: Cork County Basketball Board</p>

Irish basketball star launches fundraiser to help prolong life of terminally ill brother 

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.261 s