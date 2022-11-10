Irish basketball star launches fundraiser to help prolong life of terminally ill brother 

An Irish basketball international has appealed for funds to help prolong the life of his terminally ill 22-year-old brother

Jordan Blount, who plays for Neptune BC in Cork, launched a GoFundMe to secure the money needed for vital immunotherapy treatment for his brother Garreth.

Garreth was first diagnosed with advanced oesophageal cancer earlier this year while working as a teacher and basketball coach in Spain.

He immediately underwent chemotherapy before returning to Ireland in the summer for surgery.

However, almost three months after the operation, it was revealed that the cancer has re-appeared and he was given the a predicted life expectancy of three to four months, without immediate intervention.

The only option that is hoped will help prolong his life to approximately one year, is urgent chemotherapy paired with immunotherapy.

The brothers' father Garreth Sr died from cancer two years ago.

“To say that I am devastated that my kid brother has received this diagnosis would be an understatement," says Jordan. "It is almost two years to the day that we lost our father Gary to this disease.

"For our dad, there was little that could be done, and the disease took him fast, which is a loss that our family are still dealing with.”

“Time is against us, and we need to raise funds as soon as possible so that Garreth can begin treatment and have some quality of life with what time he has left. This treatment could extend his three- to four-month life expectancy to a year or even past a year.

"We don’t know when or if government funding might come, so it is with a heavy heart that I am setting up this fundraiser and asking for help to access potentially lifesaving treatment for my brother.”

Garreth Blount Jr and his late father at Parochial Hall.

He continued: “I am extremely proud of my brother, and even more so over the last few months, with the strength he has shown despite of all the obstacles he faces. This is not his first battle with life, and Garreth is a fighter. I will do everything I can to give him the best chance of survival because he has his whole life ahead of him.

“I am in shambles, I lost my best friend - my father, only two years ago, and I am not ready to lose my little brother. The whole idea of this GoFundMe is to prolong his life for as long as possible and make some final lasting memories. If we can even get one more day than what has been given, our goal has been achieved.”

The drive has very quickly reached almost €90,000 of its €100,000 goal reached with the local community and basketball world rallying to the cause.

To donate or for further information visit here.