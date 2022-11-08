Rhys McClenaghan: Disappointments make gold medal all the more special

Winning a World Championship is never anything other than special but Rhys McClenaghan’s golden performance in Liverpool last weekend was all the more special for the hurdles he had to overcome before it.

The 23-year-old has been a star performer on the international stage going back to 2018 when he finished top of the podium in the pommel at the European Championships and at the Commonwealths but the years since have balanced the good with the bad.

Alongside more medals have been injuries and championships where he has fallen short of expectations, his own and other people's. There was no medal at the Olympics, or at this year’s Europeans, so this was a reaffirmation of his faith and his talent.

“It makes this medal so much better,” he said on Tuesday afternoon at the National Gymnastics Arena on the Sport Ireland Campus. “It wouldn’t be as exciting had I done this in that year of 2018.

“It makes it so much more special that the shoulder gave up on me in 2018 and I had to get surgery, come back, Olympics didn’t go my way. The disappointments make this so much more sweet, and I’m grateful for that in a way.”

Life since Liverpool has been a blur of media engagements, well-wishers and travel which continues today as he returns home to Newtownards with his gold-plated medal in tow.

Among those who have congratulated him since Saturday is the actor Jimmy Nesbitt of ‘The Hobbit’ and ‘Cold Feet’ fame who started to sponsor McClenaghan via his G&H Film Productions company after a chance meeting at a Mary Peters Trust event.

“Yeah, he has been in touch. He sent his congratulations and said he's very proud. It shows the kind of support that's back home and he just does this for the love of sport as well. I'm very grateful for all of the support outside of the financial aspect of things.

“Just having people show up at the airport was great. And in Liverpool, there were so many Irish flags around that arena, walking away I just turned back and took in the whole of the arena and took it all in, it's something I won't forget.”

Nesbitt aside, McClenaghan already has significant backing in the form of his government funding and others sponsors that include Gym + Coffee, Lidl, Avonmore Protein and Quattro.

There’s only one main medal eluding him now and Paris 2024 will be his chance to change that.

“I know that in the general public an Olympic medal is more valuable in a sense but there are people with Olympic medals have never had a World gold. It’s just as difficult, it’s everyone in the world competing for this medal, same as in the Olympics, but I also want that Olympic medal.”