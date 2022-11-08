Usyk will do anything to beat Fury but will not aim for knockout

Ukraine's WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO champion Oleksandr Usyk has said he would do anything to win against Britain's Tyson Fury but would be glad if the match did not end with a knockout because of the toll it takes on a boxer's health.

The 35-year-old Ukrainian retained his heavyweight titles after a second consecutive win over Anthony Joshua in August and wants to add Fury's WBC crown to his collection early next year.