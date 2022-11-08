Séamus Sexton beats Patrick Flood to advance in Mother Hegarty Cup

Séamus Sexton advanced in the Mother Hegarty Cup at Lyre after a big second last shot helped him fend off a late challenge from Patrick Flood.

The win will put to bed some of Sexton’s disappointment at losing the Munster final there against Michael Bohane at the very height of the July heatwave. Flood will have plenty of regrets. He had this contest under control after six and had he opened Crowley’s in two more it would have been hard to catch him.

Flood got the better start leading each of the first three to the end of the forestry entrance. Sexton played his next bowl right. Flood spurned that chance to gain a more significant lead, though he increased his odds. Sexton played a super fifth bowl towards the tunnel, but Flood was equally good and held his advantage. Sexton’s next bowl was not brilliant. Flood beat that by 80m and gave himself a chance of making Crowley’s in two more to consolidate his position.

Sexton kept himself in the frame by playing a huge seventh bowl to the end of Crowley’s wall. That proved even more significant when Flood played his bowl to the right and beat the tip by just ten metres. From Flood being in control the contest was now level again. Although Sexton didn’t open Crowley’s bend with his next, that shot was good enough to win him his first lead.

Sexton edged the next shots to sight. Flood then got a poor bowl and Sexton made light with his reply to go almost a bowl clear. It was still just under a bowl after the next exchange to light at McCarthy’s. Sexton only made the high wall next and Flood closed the gap with a good one to the big tree. Sexton was back in the trenches after he played his next bowl to the right, which saw his lead clipped to 20m.

Flood raised the ante with a super second last bowl. Any slip now and Sexton would have been in trouble. He hit back with a mammoth bowl that beat Flood’s tip by 70m and missed the line by just 30m. That sealed it as Flood’s last bowl went right and missed the line.

Diarmuid Hurley and John-Anthony Murphy had a win each at Ballinacurra. Hurley won the first one by two bowls. He had almost a bowl of odds after four to Brinny cross, He had over a bowl at Perrott’s and increased his lead to the line. In the return Murphy had a big lead at the gas line and he went on to win in the last shot.