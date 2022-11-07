Emma Raducanu seeks Harry Kane advice around pressures of elite sport

Emma Raducanu has sought advice from England captain Harry Kane about life in the sporting spotlight
ADVICE: Emma Raducanu and Harry Kane. Pic: Nick Potts/PA

Mon, 07 Nov, 2022 - 22:04
Eleanor Crooks

Emma Raducanu has sought advice from England captain Harry Kane about life in the sporting spotlight.

The teenager became one of the most famous sportswomen in Britain overnight last September when she shocked the tennis world by winning the US Open.

It has been a rocky road since for Raducanu with sky-high expectations, huge commercial interest and a succession of injury issues, and her ranking has fallen to 76 on the back of just one semi-final appearance in 2022.

The PA news agency understands Kane and Raducanu have had limited contact but have shared messages and spoken, with the Tottenham striker offering the benefit of his experience.

Raducanu was pictured training in a Tottenham shirt at a tournament in Stuttgart in April and revealed she had been influenced to follow Spurs by her support team and the presence of Kane.

In June, the 19-year-old took part in a question-and-answer session on the WTA’s Twitter feed and said: “One of my favourite footballers is probably Harry Kane because he is the captain of England and he is such a great role model to follow and he is super professional and takes everything to the nth degree. I definitely feel like I can learn from that.”

Raducanu brought her season to a premature close last month because of a wrist injury that has ruled her out of representing Great Britain at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Glasgow this week.

