National Cup: Neptune outlast Demons, champions Tralee crash out and late drama in the Oblate Hall

1) DBS Eanna dethrone double winners Tralee Warriors

In a rematch of last year’s Cup semi-final DBS Eanna were able to overcome the defending cup holders Tralee in a sloppy but entertaining game in Dublin. Last year’s semi-final was dominated by Tralee inside as their size and physicality overwhelmed a smaller Eanna team.

Nikola Roso, was the dominant star last year for the Warriors, and this year’s team hasn’t found a suitable replacement for him on the inside. Tralee’s recruits this year are less physically imposing and it allowed an undersized Eanna team survive on the inside before Neil Lynch and Romonn Nelson’s outside shooting eventually wore down the defending champions.

For Tralee, the horror start continues (1-5 across both competitions), and Coach John Dowling will need to find a spark to get the season back on track.

2) Trinity Meteors oust defending champions Glanmire

Coming into the game Glanmire were not only the defending champions but had also won eight of the last 15 National Cup titles.

Meteors on the other hand, have not won the top prize since the glory days in the mid-nineties. Despite the history, the Dubliners were hopeful given that they have two of the country’s most dynamic international talents in Claire Melia and Dayna Finn on their team this year.

It was a well-rounded Meteors performance with Dayna Finn top scoring on 23 and a spread of scorers including the Dubliners two Americans.

For Glanmire, American Brittany Byrd has been the story of the season scoring over 50 points twice this season but she was held to 25 points this week. As is so often the case, it’s the Irish players who decide big ties and Meteors' young stars managed to outduel their more decorated Cork counterparts.

NO JOY: Brittany Byrd, The Address UCC Glanmire. Pic: Larry Cummins

3) Energywise Neptune outlast UCC Demons in Cork Derby

Coming into a sold-out match-up at Neptune Stadium, there were question marks over Neptune as they entered the game coming off their first loss of the season.

Last week they were shorthanded without their Spanish duo of Xabier Arriaga and Nil Sabata who were both out injured. Demons had already challenged Neptune in the first game of the season and were buoyant after an away win against Tralee.

Coach Danny O’Mahony’s choice to play zone throughout disrupted any flow that Neptune hoped to get into and his side looked at their best when capitalising on sloppy Neptune turnovers.

Despite Demons good work, the inside duo of Sabata and Jordan Blount were able to get the measure of Demons on the inside as their high low combination led to lots of scores around the basket. Any worries about Sabata’s health were dispelled with a virtuoso 37 point performance that highlights how the Spaniard could well be Neptune’s most important player.

4) Thornton bows out firing

Irish international captain Edel Thornton had one of the most impressive performances of an Irish player in recent years with an outstanding 44 points away to Liffey Celtics.

Thornton has been in incredible form averaging 26 points a game in the league, but even her scoring heroics on Saturday weren’t enough as Liffey Celtics narrowly outlasted Singleton SuperValu Brunell 88-85. Coming into the game Celtics had only won one of their opening five league games but a balanced attack led by Irish internationals Ciara Bracken and Aine O’Connor was enough to give the 2019 champions a big cup win.

For Brunell, the American question remains an issue as the Irish players are currently expected to carry the full load.

5) Sligo fail to fire in the Cup

In the opening weeks of the league, Sligo have been the talk of the league with a 3-2 record. Coach Shane O’Meara and British star Greg Poleon won coach and player of the month for October and they would have been excited to face a St. Vincent’s team who under performed last week against a young UCD Marian team.

Sligo had chances to win on the road last week against Belfast before losing narrowly and it looked like they carried the hangover from that loss into the first half of this week’s Cup game.

Vincent’s came out firing scoring an incredible 63 points in the first half, leading by as many as 33.

Vincent’s point guard American Donovan Fields led the way with 37 for Vincent’s and he continues to show flashes of brilliance. Twice this season Fields has scored over 35 but he’s also scored seven points twice this season and the former Cal Poly player will need to be more consistent if St. Vincent’s are to push for a playoff space and progress in the Cup.

6) Griffith College Templeogue come up short in Belfast

Belfast Star have booked their place in the quarter finals after outlasting Templeogue in Belfast on Saturday. Belfast has been one of the toughest places to play for the past couple of seasons and Saturday proved no different for Templeogue.

A recent freak accident has led to Irish international star Lorcan Murphy being side-lined for the foreseeable future, and his absence has put a big strain on Templeogue’s offense. Neil Randolph and Luke Thompson combined for six three’s to keep Templeogue in contention but the Dubliners ran out of steam scoring only eleven in the fourth quarter.

Belfast will feel they have lots more to offer in future rounds, especially as it’s unlikely that they will have another game where the Quinn twins, Conor and Aidan combine for just five points.

7) University of Galway Maree march on

Maree were surprise semi-finalists last year but with excellent recruiting they are quickly establishing themselves as a real contender this year.

Having already beaten Killorglin earlier in the year, Maree were likely expecting to win, especially coming off last week’s win over Neptune. Point guard Jarrett Haines was a big time scorer in college for Wheeling University, averaging over 18 points a game as senior, and he has continued this trend in Ireland as he top scored with 27 against Killorglin.

Despite the final score line, KCYMS had their chances and were down just two with a minute to go. Two turnovers from Killorgin were punished and a late Eoin Rockall sealed the deal for Maree. Killorglin will be concerned that their Irish players combined for just a single point, a trend that will need to change for their long term future.

8) Emporium Cork Basketball win first cup game

Last season Ballincollig got the toughest draw, going away to eventual Champions Tralee in round one. This year they got a more favourable tie against, the only team in the country without a win yet, Moycullen.

The Galwaymen have been decimated by injuries and for the past two weeks they’ve failed to break the 50 point mark in the league. This game wasn’t much of a challenge for the home team as they coasted to victory 98-52.

9) Tolka Rovers stun UL Sport Eagles In the President’s Cup

The biggest talking point was the dramatic second half of the Moy Tolka Rovers and UL Sport Eagles game.

Tolka, led by Irish international Matt Treacy, were up 36-27 at the half. The second half was as good as it will get for the north Dubliners as they scored 39 points in the third quarter and 61 points in the half.

Tolka currently lead the Northern Conference and this statement win over the Southern Conference’s joint leaders certainly hints at an exciting year ahead for them.

10) Drama in the Oblate Hall

If drama was what you like as a basketball fan, you’ll struggle to find a more dramatic end than the one seen in the Oblate Hall on Saturday night.

Portlaoise Panthers trailed Oblate Dynamos by four points with just ten seconds remaining in their Women’s Division 1 game as an incredible series of events took place. With six seconds to go Portlaoise Panthers hit a three pointer to trail Oblate by one point.

Before the clock restarted the Panthers received three technical fouls (including seeing their coach ejected!). After a another foul to stop the clock with three seconds to go, Oblate had hit three out of a possible five free throws and led by four points with just three seconds to go, a seemingly insurmountable lead.

However, a foul on a full court Hail Mary pass was deemed unsportsmanlike under the new rules, and the Panthers had two shots and the ball with three seconds to go.

They hit the free throws and then hit a buzzer beater to send the game to overtime! One period of overtime wasn’t even enough for this tie and the drama finally ended after two overtimes when the Dynamos missed a late shot in the key as Portlaoise survived a game that had to be seen to be believed.