Holders Tralee Warriors out of National Cup

Holders Tralee Warriors bit the dust in the first round of the Pat Duffy Men’s National going down to Eanna 85-79.

The Warriors welcomed back Kieran Donaghy and looked good entering the final quarter when commanding a five point lead.

Indeed the Tralee side led for over three quarters of this intriguing clash but coming down the stretch they were outscored 27-16 as Eanna shot the lights out in this period.

Joshua Wilson led the Eanna scoring on 21 points with the Irish duo of Neil Lynch (15) and Sean Jenkins (14) also playing significant roles.

The prize for Eanna is a trip to play Neptune on December 3 in a mouth-watering quarter final.

Ballincollig, playing under the Emporium Cork Basketball banner, had little difficulty in disposing of Moycullen 98-52 who are still in search of their first win of the season.

Spanish ace Jose Jimenez Gonzalez led the winners scoring with a 23-point contribution as the Galway outfit could only manage eight points in the opening quarter and five in the fourth period.

The biggest shock of the season occurred at St Vincent’s Glasnevin when Bright St Vincent’s toppled the highly fancied EJ Sligo All Stars 94-75.

The Saints were electric in the first half and inspired by American Donovan Fields raced into a 63-38 interval lead.

It was a case of keeping their shape for the second half as the Sligo outfit were stunned into submission as they exited tamely from the championship.

It took a monstrous last quarter from Belfast Star before they saw off Griffith College Templeogue 71-61 in a low scoring game at De La Salle College in Belfast.

The loss of the injured Irish Senior International Lorcan Murphy has certainly weakened the Templeogue side but they produced a solid defensive performance up to the fourth quarter to command a 50-46 lead.

Star eventually responded to the wake-up call and with Max Cooper (24) and Chrishon Briggs excelling they dominated the final quarter much to the relief of coach Adrian Fulton.

Fulton said: “Credit to Templeogue they played some wonderful defence and we left it late to eventually find our true scoring rhythm.”

NUIG Maree also booked a quarter final place when they saw off a stiff challenge from Flexachem Killorglin 91-81.

Trailing 48-39 at the break Killorglin increased the tempo on the restart and with American Pharroh Jordan finding his range they reduced the deficit to five points going into the fourth quarter.

Coming down the stretch Maree took control with Jarett Haines leading their scoring on 27 points as they eventually saw off the brave Killorglin challenge.

For the Maree coach Charlie Crowley getting the right result was always his teams priority.

Crowley said: “Killorglin really put it up to us but my players refused to panic and a solid fourth quarter was crucial for us.”

In the Paudie O’Connor Women’s National Cup Liffey Celtics were made battle hard before overcoming Singleton’s Supervalu Brunell 88-85 at Leixlip Sports Complex.

The Cork side were dealt a blow in the build- up to the game when American Mary Dunn was ruled out with an ankle injury.

On top of Dunn’s absence Katie Walsh was on vacation in the States and they had it all to do against a side that welcomed back Irish International Ciara Bracken from injury.

Edel Thornton showed her class for Brunell with a 44 points contribution and despite outscoring Liffey 29-18 in the fourth quarter time wasn’t on their side despite putting in a huge shift.