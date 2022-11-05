Neptune defeat great rivals UCC Demons in National Cup

PAT DUFFY NATIONAL CUP

Energywise Ireland Neptune 96 UCC Demons 87

Inspired by a magnificent 37 point tally from Catalonian Nil Sabata, Energywise Ireland Neptune defeated great rivals UCC Demons in the Pat Duffy National Cup before an attendance of 1,700 ecstatic fans at the Neptune Stadium.

In a game where the sides were evenly matched up to the final quarter Neptune moved up a gear coming down the stretch to eventually kill off the Demons challenge.

The opening exchanges saw both teams look tentative in the offence court with Jordan Blount contributing six of Neptune’s eight points.

Demons put up a zone defence but with Blount and Sabata murdering them at the post they trailed 17-11 in the sixth minute following a Blount three pointer with the visitors calling a much needed time out.

On the restart Kyle Hosford got a crucial steal and with American Moore following up with a bank shot the deficit was reduced to two points.

The basketball wasn’t great in this period particularly with the amount of Demons turnovers but they were still very much in the mix despite trailing 19-16 entering the second quarter.

Sabata got Neptune up and running on the restart and with Roy Downey adding two free throws the Blackpool outfit looked to be taking control.

Sadly for the capacity attendance the standard of basketball did not improve with poor passing and shooting options continuing from both sides.

The one noticeable aspect in this game was the poor performance from the Americans in both sides but the introduction of the Hannigan twins Scott and James certainly lifted Demons.

When Scott Hannigan took advantage of a Neptune turnover with three minutes remaining to the interval it edged them ahead.

In the closing minutes the Hannigan’s energy seemed to inspire Demons and it was no surprise they led by the minimum 40-39 at the break.

On the restart Demons indiscipline came back to haunt them and captain Kyle Hosford will be wondering how he allowed his emotion run away with him just two minutes into the restart with his team in possession.

One would think Demons would have learned from this scenario but three minutes later their bench were punished with a technical foul for disagreeing with a refereeing decision.

The game was highly competitive with Demons leading 49-44 following a Moore jumper in the 24th minute.

Fam was on hand to execute the closing basket of the quarter with Neptune taking a three-point lead into the final quarter.

Coming down the stretch a couple of Demons players were contributing zero on court and in hindsight coach Danny O’Mahony should have made changes.

Another failure for Demons was the inept performances from their professional pairing of Moore (14) and Nwagboso (5) who put in poor shifts in particular the latter.

In the end Neptune stumbled over the line as a home quarter-final against Eanna await them on December 3.

Scorers for Energywise Ireland Neptune: N Sabata 37, J Blount 23, J Evans 16.

Scorers for UCC Demons: T Fam 27, J Hannigan 24, J Moore 14.

Energy Wise Neptune: G Walsh, K O’Donoghue, R Downey, C Heaphy, A Heaphy, J Evans, X Arriaga, N Sabata, J Blount, C Leahy, K Garcia, K Scott.

UCC Demons: J Hannigan, J Moore, S Carney, R Moore, K Hosford, S Hannigan, D Lehane, T Fam, V Bykov, C Looney, K Nwagboso, S Manojovic, K Moynihan, J O’Leary, R Murphy.

Referees: E Perry (Dublin), M Alkurki (Athlone), N Cosgrove (Limerick).