Holders UCC Glanmire beaten by Trinity Meteors in National Cup

The Address UCC Glanmire 61 Trinity Meteors 68

The holders of the Paudie O’Connor Women’s National Cup The Address UCC Glanmire were eliminated as they came up short against Trinity Meteors at the Neptune Stadium on Saturday.

In truth the home side were well off the pace in the shooting department and coach Mark Scannell offered few excuses after the game.

Scannell said: “We struggled to score at vital times and in the end we have no excuses as in this championship if you don’t turn up you get punished.”

The opening exchanges was about both teams playing high tempo basketball with the home side pegging back the visitors midway through the quarter following a terrific Brittany Byrd coast to coast basket.

There is little doubt the introduction of American Celena Tabourn posed the home side all sorts of problems as she dominated the post with Meteors finishing the quarter well to lead by the minimum 19-18 entering the second quarter.

Aine McKenna helped Glanmire restore their lead with a stunning steal on the restart but the home side continued to huff and puff with the visitors outbattling them on the boards.

The former Glanmire player Claire Melia made little contribution up to the 15th minute but in truth it was a game where many scoring opportunities went a begging for both sides.

Incredibly Glanmire went three and a half minutes without scoring but suddenly American Khiarica Rasheed produced a brace in the space of 45 seconds.

The home side played far better defence in the closing minutes and despite only scoring 12 points in the second quarter they still managed to lead 30-29 at the interval.

The trend of the game changed on the restart with Glanmire racing into a 10 point lead.

Credit to Meteors they battled back and entering the final quarter they tied the game at 48 points each.

Coming down the stretch the introduction of Annaliese Murphy helped tie the game but Meteors Dayna Finn went to work to punish the home side as Meteors booked a quarter final clash against Ulster University.

Scorers for The Address UCC Glanmire: B Byrd 25, K Rasheed 15, A Dooley 6, A Murphy 6.

Scorers for Trinity Meteors: D Finn 23, C Taborn 14, M Riera 14.

The Address UCC Glanmire: A McKenna, B Byrd, C O’Sullivan, A Murphy, M Furlong, A Furlong, L Scannell, S O’Reilly, S O’Shea, K Rasheed, C O’Driscoll, A Dooley.

Trinity Meteors: D Finn, S Keane, S Kenny, R Hynes, L Blaney, A Marmian, E Moloney, C Melia, M Riera-Serda, C Taborn, R O’Keeffe, N Kenny.

Referees: N Malaysko (Dublin), R Cosgrove (Limerick).