Rhys McClenaghan secures World Gymnastics Championship gold for Ireland

Ireland's Rhys McClenaghan has secured a gold medal at the FIG World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool.

McClenaghan secured gold after a superb performance on the Pommel Horse final.

The 23-year-old, who won a bronze medal in this event in 2019, becomes Ireland's first-ever world champion in gymnastics.

McClenaghan was third to go and he had a clean and impressive routine, which saw him move into first place with a score of 15.300.

The Co Down man was awarded 8.200 for execution and 6.200 for difficulty, setting a high target for the rest of the field.

Rhys McClenaghan has won Ireland's first ever gymnastic GOLD at the World Championships in Liverpool this afternoon 💚



Here's the routine that got him there 🥇pic.twitter.com/ZjVMPoUMRn — Balls.ie (@ballsdotie) November 5, 2022

With others faltering in their routines McClenaghan secured the victory with his score of 15.300 giving him a wide winning margin over silver medallist Ahmad Abu Al Soud (14.866) and bronze medallist Harutyun Merdinyan (14.733).

More to follow