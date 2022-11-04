Eric Donovan announces retirement from boxing

Eric Donovan has retired from boxing just weeks after the Kildare veteran was crowned EU super featherweight champion.

The 37-year-old from Athy beat France's Khalil El Hadri in a scintillating bout in Belfast's Europa Hotel in September, the incredibly brave victory a crowning moment for Donovan. It seems he has decided it will be the final act of his fighting career as Donovan announced his retirement from the sport in a post on social media on Friday night.

"After a lot of consideration and discussion with my family and team, I've decided to hang up the gloves. Some of the best experiences and memories of my life have come from boxing," the statement read.

"Now after 30 years in the game, I am finally content with my achievements inside the ring. Thanks to St. Michael's Boxing Club Athy and all the coaches & boxers who represented the club and helped me out over the years, especially Dom O'Rourke, who was a great coach/mentor and never gave up on me."

Happy and content to announce my retirement from boxing. Thanks for all the incredible support, it was some journey. ❤️⚡️ pic.twitter.com/pGMaO0R4Qx — Eric Lilywhite Lightning Donovan (@ericdonovanbox) November 4, 2022

Donovan was a richly talented amateur whose dream of fighting at the London 2012 Olympic Games disappeared when he broke his hand in a scuffle at a house party in the lead-up to qualification and team selection for the Games. Donovan has been searingly honest about personal problems that for a time blighted his development. However he got to grips with his addiction issues and got back to boxing, turning professional six years ago.

The southpaw would go on to fight 18 times as a professional, working all the way up to an IBF Inter-Continental super-featherweight title bout with Briton Zelfa Barrett. A typicallu brave loss looked to have perhaps close the door on title ambitions until his September 24th triumph over El Hadri.

"My professional career was one of redemption, with the EU European Title being my crowning moment and a night I'll never forget," continued Donovan. "So many people helped me along the way, coaches, cut-men, sparring partners, professional support personnel, sponsors and all my Supporters.

"Whether it was for one fight or for several, I will be forever grateful for your support and could not have done it without your help. I will personally thank each and every one of you over the next couple of days/weeks, but a special mention goes to Mark Dunlop, Packie Collins, Kenneth Egan and Leonard Gunning.

"They put in the hard yards with me and I am very thankful for their time and contribution over my professional career.

"My wife, Laura and kids, Jack, Troy & Saoirse are my motivation and inspiration. My wife has been an absolute source of strength, who kept me going during difficult times when I felt like giving up. I'm looking forward to spending more quality time with them.

"The higher you build your barriers, the taller I become. Something inside so strong Looking forward to the next chapters."