Eric Donovan announces retirement from boxing

The 37-year-old from Athy hangs up his gloves just weeks after he was crowned EU super featherweight champion
Eric Donovan announces retirement from boxing

NIGHT OF HIS LIFE: Eric Donovan after defeating Khalil El Hadri in their EBU European Union super-featherweight bout at the Europa Hotel in Belfast. Pic: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Fri, 04 Nov, 2022 - 19:58
Staff

Eric Donovan has retired from boxing just weeks after the Kildare veteran was crowned EU super featherweight champion. 

The 37-year-old from Athy beat France's Khalil El Hadri in a scintillating bout in Belfast's Europa Hotel in September, the incredibly brave victory a crowning moment for Donovan. It seems he has decided it will be the final act of his fighting career as Donovan announced his retirement from the sport in a post on social media on Friday night.

"After a lot of consideration and discussion with my family and team, I've decided to hang up the gloves. Some of the best experiences and memories of my life have come from boxing," the statement read.

"Now after 30 years in the game, I am finally content with my achievements inside the ring. Thanks to St. Michael's Boxing Club Athy and all the coaches & boxers who represented the club and helped me out over the years, especially Dom O'Rourke, who was a great coach/mentor and never gave up on me."

Donovan was a richly talented amateur whose dream of fighting at the London 2012 Olympic Games disappeared when he broke his hand in a scuffle at a house party in the lead-up to qualification and team selection for the Games. Donovan has been searingly honest about personal problems that for a time blighted his development. However he got to grips with his addiction issues and got back to boxing, turning professional six years ago. 

The southpaw would go on to fight 18 times as a professional, working all the way up to an IBF Inter-Continental super-featherweight title bout with Briton Zelfa Barrett. A typicallu brave loss looked to have perhaps close the door on title ambitions until his September 24th triumph over El Hadri.

"My professional career was one of redemption, with the EU European Title being my crowning moment and a night I'll never forget," continued Donovan. "So many people helped me along the way, coaches, cut-men, sparring partners, professional support personnel, sponsors and all my Supporters.

"Whether it was for one fight or for several, I will be forever grateful for your support and could not have done it without your help. I will personally thank each and every one of you over the next couple of days/weeks, but a special mention goes to Mark Dunlop, Packie Collins, Kenneth Egan and Leonard Gunning.

"They put in the hard yards with me and I am very thankful for their time and contribution over my professional career.

"My wife, Laura and kids, Jack, Troy & Saoirse are my motivation and inspiration. My wife has been an absolute source of strength, who kept me going during difficult times when I felt like giving up. I'm looking forward to spending more quality time with them.

"The higher you build your barriers, the taller I become. Something inside so strong Looking forward to the next chapters."

More in this section

Chicago Bulls v Brooklyn Nets Kyrie Irving apologizes after suspension, says he's fighting anti-Semitism
AFLW Rd 2 - Melbourne v North Melbourne Erika O'Shea out of Kangaroos eliminator
Australia T20 World Cup Cricket Josh Little’s hat-trick in vain as New Zealand beat Ireland at T20 World Cup
<p>C.J. Gardner-Johnson of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates an interception during the second half against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Picture: Carmen Mandato/Getty Images</p>

Philadelphia Eagles nab first 8-0 season start with win over Houston Texans

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.238 s