Erika O'Shea out of Kangaroos eliminator

Erika O'Shea has been ruled out of Saturday’s elimination final against Geelong at GMBHA Stadium through injury.

She left the field in last Sunday’s draw against Richmond after sustaining an eye injury midway through the final term.

In her first season in the AFLW, the Macroom woman made her debut in Round 1 and went on to play all 10 home and away games, displaying her explosive pace and strong defensive abilities in each of them.

Her teammate Vikki Wall will start the game in the full forward line for the Kangaroos.

Meanwhile, Rachel Kearns is playing her first AFLW finals game for Geelong. The Mayo woman has been named on the match day 21 to start on the interchange bench.

Australian All Star winger Orla O’Dwyer retains her starting position for the Brisbane Lions as they face Richmond at Metricon Stadium on Saturday.

The Tipperary woman is seeking to help her side to Premiership glory for a second time in three seasons.

Both Sarah Rowe and Aishling Sheridan are set to feature for Collingwood in their eliminator final against the Western Bulldogs on Sunday.

Elsewhere, the AFL are keeping an open mind after Brisbane created a headache becoming Minor Premiers last weekend.

In previous season, the highest-ranked AFLW team after the round-robin series has Grand Final hosting rights. The 2021 Premiers finished on top of the AFLW Ladder by 0.3%.

The Lions have to play Saturday's qualifying final against Richmond at Metricon Stadium on the Gold Coast because the Gabba is being used for the Cricket season, which included Ireland’s World Cup defeat to Australia by 42 runs last Monday and is unavailable until the New Year.

Metricon Stadium is already booked for a Guns N’ Roses concert and Festival X around the scheduled Grand Final weekend of November 26/27, while the Lions' new Springfield facility appears unlikely to be ready in time.

A Sheffield Shield cricket game is scheduled for the Gabba from December 1.

Speaking at Wednesday's finals launch, AFLW boss Nicole Livingstone said the Grand Final hosting rights "does mean there's a bit of last-minute planning".

"We won't make any announcements around the Grand Final right now," she said. "Because we still need to wait to see who's going to make the Grand Final.

"We'll continue to work with all stakeholders. We have a great relationship with cricket, so we'll continue to talk to cricket and also talk to the Queensland government (about the Gabba).

"But I don't want to put the cart before the horse – we need to make sure that Brisbane are going to be the hosts."

It is suggested however if a Melbourne side qualifies for the final that Marvel Stadium could be a likely option.