CAS rules that Quintana's Tour de France disqualification stands

Nairo Quintana's appeal against his disqualification from the Tour de France has been dismissed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

In August, cycling's world governing body the UCI announced Quintana would lose his sixth place overall in this summer's Tour after tramadol had been found in two blood samples.

Tramadol was banned by the UCI in 2019 although infringements of the in-competition ban are offences under medical rules and do not constitute an anti-doping violation.

Quintana did not therefore face a ban from competition, but was withdrawn from the Vuelta a Espana by the Arkea-Samsic team following the UCI's announcement, and did not race again until finishing 66th in the world championships road race at the end of September.

The Colombian appealed to CAS but his disqualification and an accompanying fine of 5,000 Swiss francs (£4,400) has been upheld following a hearing last month.

A statement from CAS said: "Following the hearing, the panel deliberated and determined that the UCI's in-competition ban on tramadol was for medical rather than doping reasons and was therefore within the UCI's power and jurisdiction.

"Furthermore, the panel was comfortably satisfied that the scientific evidence showed that Nairo Quintana's samples contained both tramadol and its two metabolites. On this basis, the panel concluded that the challenged decision should stand, and dismissed the appeal."

Quintana had two top-five finishes on stages during this summer's Tour, with his best a second place behind overall winner Jonas Vingegaard on stage 11 on the Col du Granon.

That stage took place on July 13, one of two days during the Tour when Quintana provided blood samples which later revealed traces of tramadol.

The other was on July 8, a day after Quintana finished fifth on stage six into Longwy.

Following the verdict from CAS, the UCI issued a statement which said: "The Union Cycliste Internationale welcomes today's decision rendered by the Court of Arbitration for Sport confirming the disqualification of Colombian rider Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas from the 2022 Tour de France for an infringement of the in-competition ban on using tramadol.

"This decision reinforces the validity of the tramadol ban in the UCI medical regulations in order to protect the health and safety of riders."

PA