O'Reilly: Fresh sense of rivalry on the court and in the stands breathing life into Neptune-Demons derby 

If their first meeting this year was a taster of what's to come, Cork basketball fans are in for a real treat as Energywise Ireland Neptune host UCC Demons in the InsureMyHouse.ie National Cup opener this Saturday.

A sold-out Neptune Stadium will be the venue for what promises to be another pulsating edition of the old Cork rivalry.

It's a rivalry that has been torn apart in recent years by the absence of both sides, at different times, from the top level of basketball in this country.

It's certainly one that hasn't lost it's spice, however.

The two Cork greats met on the opening weekend of the National League, and while it was Neptune who prevailed at their home venue, Demons only fell to their counterparts by the minimum.

Neptune head coach Colin O'Reilly - who has a rich history of playing and coaching Saturday's visitors to Blackpool - spoke on how the rivalry has been refreshed by their time spent apart.

"The fact that Neptune were out of the top league for a number of years while Demons were in it, and Demons dropped out of the the top league while Neptune were in it, so the first game this year was the first in a good while.

"So, there's that freshness to it, there's not much carry-over (player-wise) in either team from the last time, three or four years ago. There's a freshness with the players, but there's also a freshness with the crowd as-well.

"We're expecting both (sets of) fans to be at it from the get-go and, from a players point-of-view, that's as enjoyable as it gets."

On Saturday's meeting, O'Reilly is expecting a high-octane affair, given both teams have had a number of weeks working together since the start of the campaign.

"For both of us, you expect similar (to the league opener), if not better.

"We're further down the line in our development, we've had a games where we've been consistent, but have had two or three minutes where we've gone away from what we want to do.

"I expect pretty much the same, but at a higher level of quality and execution. Again, we've both had five weeks to prepare for this particular game, so you expect a few curveballs to be thrown in but it'll be down to the intensity, the detail and the execution, while the emotions are running high."

FOCUSED: Neptune head coach Colin O'Reilly. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

The head coach knows full-well that his side will have to be at their best come tip-off, but also be able to handle the intense atmosphere inside Neptune stadium.

His thoughts have been echoed by those of UCC Demons head coach Daniel O’Mahony.

"We lost the last time out by a single point, both us and Energywise Ireland Neptune have been making improvements since. We will need to be at our best again for 40 minutes to compete," O’Mahony said.

Asked whether he will have a full deck to choose from come Saturday, O'Reilly explained that the little niggles and injuries are par-for-course, given the schedule.

"Not everyone is at 100%, but no one is at 0%. There's always someone carrying something. It's about trying to find the balance between that and seeing who can play as much they can without enduring too much fatigue."

The meeting will be the fourth full-house at Neptune this season alone, and the sense of what's to come will have injected an extra bit of adrenaline into both camps in the build-up.

That should lead to an intense and entertaining match-up come 6.30pm on Saturday evening.

Elsewhere, Garvey’s Tralee Warriors and The Address UCC Glanmire begin the defence of their Pat Duffy and Paudie O’Connor National Cup crowns in starkly contrasting form.

The Kerry team's Men's Super League campaign has gotten off to a rocky start, with only one victory in their first five games. John Dowling, the team's head coach, is optimistic that their recent efforts will pay off when they face DBS Éanna, a team that competed in last year's semi-final.

"Ourselves and DBS Éanna just seemed to be destined to meet in the cup at some stage," said Dowling. "We are very happy our group of players, we have been working very hard over the last few weeks and we’re hoping this weekend that hard work pays off," he added.

Mark Scannell's The Address UCC Glanmire have continued where they left off last year, as they begin their journey to a 9th Paudie O'Connor Cup against Trinity Meteors.

Meanwhile, Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics and Singleton SuperValu Brunell meet in the weekend’s other opening Paudie O’Connor cup contest.

With victories in the 2017–18 and 2019–20 seasons of the Pat Duffy Cup, Griffith College Templeogue have a strong recent record. As they head on the road to take on Belfast Star, head coach Mark Keenan will be hoping for another decent cup run.

University of Galway Maree take on Flexachem KCYMS, Emporium Cork Basketball play Moycullen, and Bright St. Vincents will face EJ Sligo All-Stars in the final three matches of the Pat Duffy Cup first round.

Fixtures

InsureMyHouse.ie Pat Duffy Cup

Saturday, November 5th

4pm |Emporium Cork Basketball v Moycullen, Ballincollig CS

5pm |DBS Éanna v Garvey’s Tralee Warriors, Coláiste Éanna

6.30pm |Energywise Ireland Neptune v UCC Demons, Neptune Stadium

6.30pm |Belfast Star v Griffith College Templeogue, De La Salle

7pm |University of Galway Maree v Flexachem KCYMS, Calasanctus College

7pm |Bright St. Vincents v EJ Sligo All-Stars, St. Vincents, Glasnevin.

InsureMyHouse.ie Paudie O’Connor Cup

Saturday, November 5th

3.30pm |The Address UCC Glanmire v Trinity Meteors, Neptune Stadium

7pm |Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics v Singleton SuperValu Brunell, Leixlip Amenities Centre

InsureMyHouse.ie Presidents Cup

Saturday, November 5th

5pm |Dwyers of Cork Fr. Mathews v Malahide, Fr. Mathews Arena

6pm |Moy Tolka Rovers v Limerick Sport Eagles, Tolka Rovers SC

7.15pm |Killarney Cougars v Ulster University, Presentation Gym

7.30pm |Drogheda Wolves v SETU Waterford Vikings, Ballymakenny College

7.30pm |Scotts Lakers SPK v Abbey Seals Dublin Lions, Killarney Sports & Leisure

8.15pm |Portlaoise Panthers v Team North West, St. Mary’s Hall Portlaoise

InsureMyHouse.ie Women’s Division 1 National Cup

Saturday, November 5th

4.30pm |Limerick Celtics v SETU Carlow, Crescent College

5pm |Limerick Sport Huskies v Marble City Hawks, St. Munchins

5.30pm |Swords Thunder v Phoenix Rockets, ALSAA

7pm |Oblate Dynamos v Portlaoise Panthers, Oblate Hall

7.15pm |Abbey Seals Dublin Lions v Griffith College Templeogue, Coláiste Bride